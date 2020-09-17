Eight LSU Football Players Appear on Preseason All-SEC Teams

LSU was well represented on Thursday when the SEC released its preseason All-SEC teams as eight players appeared between the three teams.

Cornerback Derek Stingley and safety JaCoby Stevens were named to the first-team. Receiver Terrace Marshall, guard Ed Ingram, tackle Austin Deculus, kicker Cade York and the punt returner Stingley were named to the second-team. Rounding out the third-team was freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

Of course Stingley and Stevens rounding out the the first-team was expected as Stevens was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and named to the second-team along with Stingley. Both have appeared on numerous preseason watchlists including the Wuerffel, Thorpe and Paul Hornung Trophys. Stingley was also named to the Maxwell watch list as well.

Two of the big weapons on offense in Marshall and Gilbert will be big time targets and would not be a bit surprising to see them land on the teams at postseason's end.

Here's a full list of the All-SEC teams:

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB , LSU

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB , LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Landon Young, Kentucky

OL , LSU*

OL , LSU*

OL Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

OL Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

WR , LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

AP , LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL Malik Herring, Georgia

DL Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB Monty Rice, Georgia

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

LB Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

DB Marco Wilson, Florida*

DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK , LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE , LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A & M

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

OL Dan Moore, Texas A & M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida*

AP Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

DL , LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

LB Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

LB Nolan Smith, Georgia*

LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

LB Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

DB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn