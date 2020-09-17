SI.com
Eight LSU Football Players Appear on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Glen West

LSU was well represented on Thursday when the SEC released its preseason All-SEC teams as eight players appeared between the three teams. 

Cornerback Derek Stingley and safety JaCoby Stevens were named to the first-team. Receiver Terrace Marshall, guard Ed Ingram, tackle Austin Deculus, kicker Cade York and the punt returner Stingley were named to the second-team. Rounding out the third-team was freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

Of course Stingley and Stevens rounding out the the first-team was expected as Stevens was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and named to the second-team along with Stingley. Both have appeared on numerous preseason watchlists including the Wuerffel, Thorpe and Paul Hornung Trophys. Stingley was also named to the Maxwell watch list as well.

Two of the big weapons on offense in Marshall and Gilbert will be big time targets and would not be a bit surprising to see them land on the teams at postseason's end. 

Here's a full list of the All-SEC teams:

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB , LSU
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB , LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Landon Young, Kentucky
OL , LSU*
OL , LSU*
OL Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
OL Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
C Trey Hill, Georgia
WR George Pickens, Georgia
WR , LSU
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP , LSU

DEFENSE
DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL Malik Herring, Georgia
DL Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
LB Monty Rice, Georgia
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
LB Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
DB Marco Wilson, Florida*
DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK , LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE
TE , LSU
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Evan Neal, Alabama
OL Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR Seth Williams, Auburn
WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Bo Nix, Auburn
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida*
AP Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE
DL Zachary Carter, Florida
DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
DL , LSU
LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky
LB Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
LB Nolan Smith, Georgia*
LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
LB Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
DB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS Christian Tutt, Auburn

