LSU 2021 Tight End Recruit Elijah Arroyo to Make Commitment Decision Sunday, Meet the Prospect

LSU 2021 tight end recruit Elijah Arroyo couldn't believe the call when it came through. Coming in relatively unknown as a junior, Arroyo earned his first scholarship offer from a Power 5 program back in late November. That program happened to be LSU.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds currently, Arroyo has really watched his recruitment take off over the last six months. In that span, he's earned offers from some of the top programs in the country including Alabama, Texas A & M, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Auburn.

The Frisco, Texas native has turned himself into a four-star prospect according to 247Sports. While his recruitment has certainly skyrocketed in recent months, Arroyo said that offer from LSU was a memorable moment for him because it was his first offer from a big time college program.

"That was a crazy experience, I couldn't believe it and was in total shock," Arroyo said.

Arroyo is now set to make his commitment decision on Sunday evening, the rising senior tweeted out. The schools that are in contention will be LSU, Texas A & M, Alabama, Auburn and Miami.

Reading between the tea leaves a little bit, Arroyo told LSUCountry on Friday that the four schools he currently has the most interest in are Miami, USC, LSU and Alabama.

In regards to his recruitment at LSU specifically, Arroyo's main sources of contact are tight end graduate assistant Derek Shay and Tyler Orgeron, who is an analyst with the program.

He's also had many conversations over the phone with coach Ed Orgeron and said the two like to keep it light on the phone with not a whole lot of football talk.

"They say I remind them of a lot of past tight ends they've had there and think I can make a similar impact," Arroyo said. "He'll [Orgeron] talk about how much he wants to get me up there and just small talk centered around how I'm doing and how my family is."

Arroyo has been down to Baton Rouge before as he was able to catch the Tigers' 50-7 home win over Texas A & M last season to close out the regular season.

"It was super cool, the stadium, the atmosphere, I had a lot of fun," Arroyo said. "That was my first game that I went to as a recruit so I remember watching the game and then afterwards going with the tight ends coach and he gave me a tour of the football facility. I was amazed by it and could definitely see myself there."

Entering his senior season, Arroyo says there's always room to get quicker, stronger and faster but the one area he wants to improve in on the field is blocking inside the box. He does think that because of his 4.6 40-yard dash speed that he's a quick enough tight end to really wreck havoc on the defense.

Arroyo says he's been working out everyday to and heading over to his middle school field close to his house to run through drills and get in some reps with his high school quarterback as well.

"I think I'm a fast tight end that can run routes like a receiver, so it creates mismatches against linebackers," Arroyo said.

With his decision now just a little over 24 hours away, Arroyo did say that the Tigers are high on his list and thinks it'd be an amazing opportunity to one day suit up in purple and gold.





"I think it'd be pretty cool being able to put on that uniform and play in that big stadium and play for coach O," Arroyo said.