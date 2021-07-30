2022 Baton Rouge Offensive Tackle Emery Jones Commits to Hometown LSU Football

It's become clear througout the recruiting process how much LSU values the talent and depth out of Louisiana during the 2022 recruiting cycle. On the same day the Tigers lost a commitment in the 2022 class, the purple and gold gained a commitment from Baton Rouge and Catholic High offensive tackle Emery Jones, making him the 16th commit of the class.

Jones really burst on to the scene a little over a year ago, picking up a handful of offers from the Tigers, Alabama, Florida and ULL in the span of a few hours. Now he lands with the purple and gold and stays in Baton Rouge, joining an instate class that includes offensive linemen Will Campbell, Fitzgerald West and Bo Bordelon.

The Tigers now have 12 commits out of Louisiana and could very well be in the market for even more offensive linemen as this class really starts to fill out. With a Louisiana heavy class starting to come to fruition for Ed Orgeron and company, Campbell and quarterback Walker Howard are the leaders of the class.

But adding depth like Emery and Bordelon at positions of need is critical for a Tigers' roster trying to build out its offensive line future. His phenomenal footwork and twitchy movements at the line of scrimmage give him the ability to protect the quarterback while having tremendous balance with such a large frame.

During the first week’s LSU OL/DL camp, Bordelon and Campbell both looked as dominant as ever, with hopes of the two teaming up in order to protect Howard for years to come in Tiger Stadium. Jones looked very similar during his camp appearance this later in the month and is expecting great personal growth in his game this offseason. At 330 pounds, Jones already has displayed his incredible strength and ability to keep defenders in front of him.

With other elite local prospects like Shazz Preston, Kendrick Law, J'Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins still out there, LSU will still continue to be aggressive with the local prospects.