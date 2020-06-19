Report: LSU Safety Eric Monroe Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU senior safety and former top recruit in the 2016 class Eric Monroe has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com and comes on the heels of the Tigers starting up voluntary workouts two weeks ago. Monroe came to Baton Rouge as the No. 3 safety in the country and No. 55 overall according to 247Sports.

He appeared in 29 career games for the Tigers from 2017-19 after redshirting his true freshman year in 2016. Monroe recorded 21 tackles, one of which went for a loss in his career at LSU. Injuries hampered his 2018 season but as a redshirt freshman in 2017, Monroe appeared in 13 games where his 14 tackle, two passes defended season were his most productive of his career.

Because he's set to graduate this summer, Monroe can enter the portal as a graduate transfer, which would make him immediately eligible to play for the next program he ultimately winds up with. There also is the option of ultimately removing his name and returning to LSU for his final year of eligibility.

The Tigers return a loaded secondary from cornerback to safety in 2020, headlined by Derek Stingley Jr. and JaCoby Stevens. At safety in particular, having veterans like Stevens, Todd Harris and Kary Vincent should be more than enough to lead some of the younger players.

Maurice Hampton Jr. is another name that will be interesting to follow as the preseason camp kicks into gear. As a true freshman, Hampton saw plenty of playing time down the stretch of the regular season and against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Monroe's departure could hurt from a depth perspective but also presents opportunity for younger players like Jordan Toles and Dwight McGlothern to move further up the depth chart. Orgeron commented on what the secondary depth chart should look like at safety in 2020.

"Jordan Toles, mid-year graduate, has done phenomenal. Jordan's already 6-1, 206. Obviously, Kary Vincent can play the nickel position, he can play safety, one of the fastest players in the country," Orgeron said on Off the Bench June 2. "Mo Hampton, who started some games for us last year, looks to be in great shape."