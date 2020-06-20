Lineman Erick Cade’s Length, Mobility Would Make Him a Welcomed Addition to LSU Football 2021 Class

Erick Cade is a massive offensive lineman. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, the 2021 tackle is being recruited by some of the top programs in the country. The power he generates in the trenches as well as that frame caught the eyes of the LSU staff way back in 2018.

Now, two years later, the Tigers are still pursuing the Denton, Texas native along with major Division I programs like Baylor, Arizona State and Ohio State. Cade’s life at the moment consists of talking with each team’s coaching staff at least three or four times a week as his recruitment heats up this fall.

In regards to the Tigers specifically, Cade says he'll speak with offensive line coach James Cregg pretty regularly. The common theme from Cregg and many of the programs that are pursuing Cade is that he has enough power to play guard but is also long and fast enough to play tackle.

"That's why I'm so valuable to some of these schools because that's a rare combination," Cade said. “Sometimes we'll run through plays or he'll give me like a virtual tour of the facility. He's a really good coach."

Cade would ideally like to visit all of the schools that have been showing him interest sometime this fall, including the Tigers. Right now he's pegged either November or December as his most likely commitment date but said, at the end of the day, it all depends on how many visits he's able to squeeze in by that time.

Cade has never been to Louisiana before and the only way he's been able to see any of LSU's campus is through his computer screen on a virtual tour.

"It was very impressive, I had no idea how their facilities would look," Cade said. "They all seem like really good coaches at LSU. I was able to talk with the academic counselor over there to see what I might be interested in if I were to go there. It’s all been a great learning experience."

His mammoth size is certainly a part of his game that he relies on, but it's not the only area Cade thrives in. Heading into his senior season, down blocking is the main attribute Cade possesses and it's needed for the RPO style offense his current offense runs over at Braswell High School.

"My length saved me a lot my first year playing because I really wasn't that fast," Cade said. "But my arms and legs were long that I was able to keep up with everybody. It looked good on film and a lot of coaches liked what they saw."

The importance of solid down blocking in a run-pass offense is vital as forcing those defensive linemen to the inside creates holes for the running back and quarterback to attack on the outside. Patience in the pass block game is something that's also required and Cade says that's an area he's had to adjust to as his high school career has evolved.

As a senior, rolling out and blocking in space are two components of his game that Cade wants to show some marked improvement on his film.

"When I'm out there with a receiver or a running back, I need to know where to block so my man with the ball can get yards," Cade said. "I've mainly gone through various speed and footwork drills this offseason with the hopes of getting that part of my technique a little more crisp."

As football kicks into gear, high school programs in Denton, Texas have been allowed to reconvene for workouts, much like the NCAA has been doing the last two weeks.

"It's been great, it's nice seeing everybody again," Cade said. "We've gotta keep our distance but it's nice to be able to work out with everybody again."

Whenever the Tigers were on TV in 2019, Cade was watching. The well oiled machine that was Joe Burrow and the LSU offense was impressive, but being an offensive lineman, Cade would always gravitate towards the trenches, where the real battles were won up front.

"They were some big boys and could really move some bodies," Cade said. "They all pretty much had great footwork and great power. A good offensive line can win you some games but a great one will make you a truly elite offense and those guys proved to be among the best in the country."

LSU is set to lose senior right tackle Austin Deculus after the 2020 season and depth will be a priority for coach Ed Orgeron and company. While Cade certainly would fit the bill, football is just one of the things that excites him about potentially playing college football in Baton Rouge.

"I've already talked with coach O and he immediately started speaking my language when he started talking about food," Cade said. "He said he'd get me anything, pork chops, collared greens, fried chicken, anything I want. He said that I'm a good football player and could really use a guy like me because of the talent they're about to lose."