How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson in National Championship

If there's one thing to be learned about this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, it's that tickets are expensive.

Currently the face value for a ticket on Stubhub is as low as $784.00 and that doesn't even include the buyer's fee that comes latched with each ticket. Needless to say, the prices are gaudy and if they lie out of your range, that's ok because there's plenty of ways to catch the National Championship on TV and radio.

In addition to watching Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor on the main ESPN broadcast, the company will be continuing its megacast of the national title game, with over 22 different options to choose including the list the below.

Coaches Film Room (ESPNU)

(ESPNU) Command Center (ESPNEWS)

(ESPNEWS) DataCenter (Goal Line)

(Goal Line) Hometown Radio (ACC Network, SEC Network)

(ACC Network, SEC Network) Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic)

(ESPN Classic) Refcast (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) Skycast (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) All-22 (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) Techcast (ESPN App)

If you'd rather listen to the game on radio, the local team has you covered.

Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.