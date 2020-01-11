LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson in National Championship

Glen West

If there's one thing to be learned about this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, it's that tickets are expensive. 

Currently the face value for a ticket on Stubhub is as low as $784.00 and that doesn't even include the buyer's fee that comes latched with each ticket. Needless to say, the prices are gaudy and if they lie out of your range, that's ok because there's plenty of ways to catch the National Championship on TV and radio.

In addition to watching Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor on the main ESPN broadcast, the company will be continuing its megacast of the national title game, with over 22 different options to choose including the list the below.

  • Coaches Film Room (ESPNU)
  • Command Center (ESPNEWS)
  • DataCenter (Goal Line)
  • Hometown Radio (ACC Network, SEC Network)
  • Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic)
  • Refcast (ESPN App)
  • Skycast (ESPN App)
  • All-22 (ESPN App)
  • Techcast (ESPN App)

If you'd rather listen to the game on radio, the local team has you covered. 

Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Matchups to Follow for LSU vs. Clemson

Burrow vs Lawrence is the marquee but there are a few other matchups worth taking a look at

Glen West

by

daviddon21

Report: Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach as Next Head Coach

Tigers play Bulldogs on Oct. 24 in Death Valley

Glen West

by

Ct33

Report: LSU Committee Agrees on Proposal to Cancel Classes Monday and Tuesday

LSU students in limbo with board set to resume talks this afternoon.

Glen West

by

Dillon88

ESPN Commentators Give Thoughts on LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

Herbstreit gives slight edge to Burrow on Monday night, Fowler going with Lawrence

Glen West

by

OldMan2

Know Your Enemy: How the National Championship is Viewed Through the Eyes of the Clemson Tigers

Does Clemson offense have a weakness? Who are some under the radar players poised for a big game?

Glen West

by

OldMan2

Trendon Watford, Darius Days Lead LSU Basketball to 79-77 Statement SEC Win Over Arkansas

Tigers out-score Razorbacks 26-0 in second chance points en route to win

Glen West

by

Glen West

Ed Orgeron Gives Injury Updates, How LSU is Approaching Final Days Ahead of Championship Game

Orgeron expects Lewis, Marshall to play in National Championship

Glen West

by

Dillon88

Tiger Practice Report: Quarterback Myles Brennan Misses Thursday Practice

Lewis, Marshall practice for second straight day, this time in pads

Glen West

Here’s an update on 2021 lineman JC Latham. Latham told SI All-American he has LSU and Ohio State as…

Glen West

Tiger Practice Report: Receiver Terrace Marshall, Guard Damien Lewis Return to Practice

Lewis and Marshall were both injured in Oklahoma win

Glen West