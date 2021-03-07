2023 Defensive Back, LSU Recruit Ethan Nation Shooting Up Recruiting Boards

Holding over 30 offers from elite Division I schools, perhaps there's no prospect in the 2023 class that has seen a bigger rise in his recruitment than defensive back Ethan Nation. The Georgia native really burst on to the scene as a sophomore cornerback and hasn't looked back.

As one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 class, Nation sports offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU. Nation led the state of Georgia in interceptions with eight as a junior at Roswell High School, adding nine pass breakups and close to 50 tackles in his rise up many recruiting boards.

So what separated Nation from the rest of the defensive backs in Georgia?

"My ball skills separates me from a lot of other DB's in my class and me producing on and off the field," Nation said. "Just stepping up and being a leader at a young age, filling the role that my coaches and teammates needed to do," Nation said. "Whatever they needed me to do I was the go to man."

Eye discipline is one of the main areas of focus for Nation as he admitted sometimes he tends to put his eyes on the quarterback too early which leads to him getting beat. Speed, ball skills, agility and IQ were a few areas of his game that Nation feels he's really got a good grasp on as he approaches his junior season.

Nation was recently at a 7v7 tournament sponsored by Battle Sports in New Orleans, playing with the Louisiana Bootleggers, one of the top programs in the country. However, Nation had been playing for C1N, the 7v7 travel team Cam Newton coaches.

The Georgia native says he's learned a lot through that experience and has gotten to know Newton well and learn a lot about the game and life.

"I talk to Cam a lot. I met him when I was nine and he's a great person. He does a lot for the community and youth," Nation said. "He's taught me composure and that's something he does pretty well. The atmosphere, adapting to different situations. I mean 7v7 is so much more different than real football. The trash talking and a lot of people are just playing freely, they're not really restricted."

He still has a few years before any final decisions on his recruitment need to be made and says that one of the things he'd really like to be able to do is visit campuses in the near future. The NCAA has continued its restrictions on recruiting as players aren't allowed to take official visits through the end of May.

In regards to his recruitment, Nation says that most of the blue blood programs who have offered him like to keep in touch, including LSU. Most teams he's talked to say how much they like not only his skills on the field but his reputation for being a leader and a bright mind off the field as well.

"I'm real excited to see some of these campuses, they look beautiful. LSU is one of those schools I'd love to visit and love to come to a game as well," Nation said.