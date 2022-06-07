Evaluating the Tigers Quarterback Room, Who Has the Edge

The Tigers head into the summer with one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country. After adding Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels to a room that features sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, redshirt-freshman Garrett Nussmeier and early-enrollee Walker Howard, the depth of this group is tremendous.

Though each of their play styles are quite different. In a new scheme under offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, no quarterback has the upper hand in the quarterback competition, with each looking to prove to this staff what they’re capable of.

Here we evaluated what each gunslinger brings to the table and how they can separate themselves from the pack as the Tigers offseason continues:

Myles Brennan

The sixth-year pocket passer has shown significant growth heading into his final year for the Tigers. After a productive spring camp, Brennan put on display his pinpoint accuracy paired with his leadership ability in the locker room.

Entering the transfer portal last fall, Brennan made the decision to stay with LSU after the hiring of Head Coach Brian Kelly, detailing his hands-on approach with his quarterbacks in the past being a main factor.

If Brennan can remain healthy and continue his strong offseason, he’ll certainly be in position to be at the top of the quarterbacks depth chart. In an offensive scheme that may not favor his play style due to Denbrock’s love of a quarterback who can be a tad more mobile in the pocket, Brennan’s accuracy and leadership could be what helps him in the long run.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels saw immediate success with Arizona State, using his legs to his advantage during his time with the Sun Devils. A true dual-threat quarterback, this is what helps his case most in the Tigers quarterback competition.

Though during much of the offseason, we didn’t see this LSU staff give Daniels as many chances throwing the ball. Allowing Daniels to show his legs more offensively, really using the RPO to their advantage, it would have been nice to see the development Daniels has made throwing the ball.

Nonetheless, his film doesn’t lie. In a competitive PAC-12, Daniels tore up the conference, throwing for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns during his three seasons as Arizona State's primary starter. Daniels, like Brennan, is certainly in position to be the Tigers QB1.

Garrett Nussmeier

The redshirt freshman turned some heads this offseason. With many believing this would be a two-man race between Brennan and Daniels, Nussmeier came into spring camp with something to prove.

After getting significant snaps as a true-freshman a season ago, Nussmeier, like any freshman, made some alarming mistakes. Wanting to get rid of the “gunslinger” narrative, Nussmeier showed during camp his improvements in mechanics as well as making the simple play rather than the home run ball.

A highlight reel machine, it backfired at times for Nuss, sometimes trying to do too much. With an eye-opening spring, namely in the spring game itself, the redshirt-freshman made this quarterback battle that much more competitive, really putting himself on this coaching staff’s radar.

Walker Howard

A thumb injury before camp sidelined Howard for much of his first few months in Death Valley, but the early-enrollee didn’t let that stop him from competing in March and April. Entering a stiff quarterback competition, Howard came into camp absorbing information like a sponge.

Learning from a savvy veteran like Brennan while taking pieces of Daniels' dynamic playstyle, it’s benefitted Howard in the long run. The early-enrollee showed why he was such a highly touted recruit before coming to LSU, making a handful of impressive throws during his first spring camp, namely a 60-yard bomb to Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy to cap off a Saturday scrimmage.

Though Howard likely won’t be the Tigers starter, the chance to sit back and learn from such a talented QB room will prepare him that much more when his number is called. A signal-caller that possesses lethal accuracy, Howard has a bright future in Death Valley.