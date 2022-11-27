Everything Head Coach Brian Kelly Said Following Loss to Texas A&M

Opening Statement

"Obviously, disappointed … our players, you know, understand each and every week in this league, you’re going to be challenged. We were challenged by a team that played very well today. Their players made plays. Some of the plays we had normally played (we didn't). We weren't our best today. I'd like to give you a reason why we weren't, but we weren't our best today and we needed to be better. I don't want to minimize it. As I said, we're all very disappointed. We very much wanted to finish strong and that didn't happen. I think, again, I could break down the game in so many different ways, but it just wasn't our best and our best was needed today and we didn't have it."

On the run defense

"We didn't do our job as coaches. We didn't do our job as players. We didn't get our job done today. I wish I could give a specific answer, but I'd have to bring in so many different things that happened defensively. We didn't get our jobs done and I'm very disappointed because of that."

On the two-point conversion attempt

"The analytics say go for two, so if you don't get it there you have another chance to go for two and have the opportunity to obviously tie the game up."

Motivation ahead of SEC Championship

"This is hard. And they've been great all year and have done incredible things. They've changed everything that they've known in terms of their routine and the way they think and their habits. You have to do it consistently, you know? You can't just rely on talent. Talent's got to make plays. Traits have got to be present every single day and when you flip switch to performance, you've got to bring those with you. For some reason, we were off today. And it's my job to get this team prepared."

On third down struggles

"What was the reason? We didn't do our job. We were not very good at getting off the field, executing, bending people back. I mean, we were off today. This was not a team you'd normally seen during the year and I can't give you a great answer. We didn't make the plays we normally make. We didn't have the same fire we normally have. And that falls on my shoulders too. I've got to get the team ready and I obviously didn't do a very good job."

On Jayden Daniels’ Second Half Fumble/Momentum Shift

"I think there were some momentum swings. We came out in the second half, got the stops and got the quick score and thought we got the thing back in order, but again, it was one of those things where you wish you could've done it all over again in that situation. Again, it what it is. The ball comes out, it's a huge play. I don't know that we ever really recovered from it, quite frankly."

On Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart’s Showing

"He's a talented player. We have a job to do and that's take away the inside and we need to do a better job coaching and we need to do a better job playing in that situation. Their good players played really, really well. Achane was outstanding. His cutback ability. He was very difficult today. Muhammad. Stewart. Quarterback played well. Their best players played to their level today. There was great energy in the stadium and we didn't match it."

On Jayden Daniels’ Performance

"I thought he did a great job protecting himself, sliding protections. They ran a lot of two-man, so you know, they got two or three holding calls. It could've been a lot more. It is what it is. I'm not here to talk about officiating. You know, you get behind in those situations and it's a little bit more difficult when they're dropping eight into coverage. But I think he was pretty good in terms of recognizing what was going on back there."