Everything You Need To Know Ahead of LSU vs. Georgia

It’s gameday for Brian Kelly and his LSU squad as they prepare to beat the odds and defeat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. It’s been a journey this season for the Tigers. With many expecting a “rebuilding” year, the Bayou Bengals came out and put together an impressive season under Kelly.

But now is where the Tigers can put the cherry on top to an improbable year. With an SEC title within arms reach, it’ll take a complete effort, but this program understands the task at hand to come out and “shock the world.”

Here’s a final injury report, keys to victory and players to monitor:

Injury Report

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took hit after hit in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M last weekend, and after being in a boot following the game, he’s looking “good to go” on Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday that Daniels has cleared all testing this week and has proven in practice that he is able to suit up against the Bulldogs.

"He's going to be good," Kelly said. "He's had a good week of practice and he'll play for us on Saturday.

Along with Daniels being active on Saturday, the Tigers will also return starting running back Josh Williams and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Arkansas, and despite being near full strength against Texas A&M, LSU played it safe and elected to not play him.

Keys to Victory

Limit the Rushing Attack : Star running back Kenny McIntosh has taken this season by storm for the Bulldogs. A safety net for this offense, he’s good for five yards on just about every carry and this LSU defense understands the challenge looking them in the face. Just ask defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

“They have some really talented backs and are pretty solid up front, some big boys up front so it’ll definitely be a tough task to stop the run but we’re up for it,” Wingo said. “Being able to hold the point, take on double teams. We take pride in stopping the run, that’s what we’re built around and we gotta get back to that.”

McIntosh is up to 654 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, and the Tigers are prepared for what’s to come, but how well can they contain the seasoned back? It’ll be a challenge, but with defensive coordinator Matt House scheming up something special, it’ll be interesting to monitor the game plan come Saturday.

A Jayden Daniels Masterpiece : Daniels’ LSU career didn’t start as planned. After dropping the season opener to Florida State, Tiger fans were devastated with the loss, but Daniels continued to put his head down and work to beat the odds.

Now, he’s taking the field to start in the SEC title game. It’s been a tremendous turnaround for Daniels, and in order to come out with a win, he’ll have to play some of his best ball. It’s the way this season has gone. If the Tigers get a solid Daniels performance, they come out on top and it’ll be needed against the Bulldogs.

Utilizing his legs while trusting his arm, we saw the Tigers’ QB1 make a difference down the stretch. Through the air Daniels tallied 2,566 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Players to Watch on LSU

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End: LSU will need a dominant performance from their All-American candidate on Saturday when he returns to his home state.

It’s no secret Stetson Bennett can improvise and extend plays with his legs, but if Ojulari can get into the backfield and halt any immediate success, it’ll put the Tigers in good position.

The Bulldogs are also lethal in their check downs. With Bennett and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh becoming a dominant duo, this defense will be in for a test in limiting their production on quick plays.

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday night gives him a chance to take it up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must level up in Death Valley.

Players to Watch on Georgia

Malaki Starks - Safety: Just a true freshman, Starks hasn’t played in a game this big in his life, but he’s proven he’s built for the big stage. On the season, he leads the Bulldogs in total tackles (60) while being tied for most interceptions on the year.

One of the highest graded safeties in college football, Starks has burst onto the scene rather quickly for Georgia. In no way can he be compared to Derek Stingley Jr., but the impact Starks has made as a freshman for the Bulldogs is impressive.

Starks has played 656 snaps this season, which is the most on this Georgia defense, and is roughly 87% of all possible snaps. With his production, reliability and poise, the Tigers’ passing game must monitor Starks on every play given his ability to make an impact in the blink of an eye.