Film Review: LSU Adds Brian Thomas to Embarrassment of Riches at WR

Thomas the kind of game changing prospect who will compete for playing time right away

There are very few teams that even come close to recruiting wide receivers like LSU. With Brian Thomas, Jr. joining the Tigers, LSU’s depth chart just improved yet again.

With the addition of Thomas, LSU ends up with five wide receivers for the class of 2021. Trying to decipher which one is the best of the group is nearly impossible. What did prove to be easy was declaring Thomas another big-time get for the Tigers.

The Walker (La.) High School wide receiver dominated at the high school level. Oftentimes too long, too quick, or simply too fast, Thomas made difficult plays look rather mundane. Here are a few of his superlatives.

Sheer Speed

Nothing quite like it. When a player simply runs away from the pack it sends a message. This is what you will be dealing with all game long. Thomas possesses that open-field burst to separate from defensive backs. At 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, that’s impressive.

More impressive might be that Thomas does not need five steps to truly run fast. Unlike most big wide receivers, Thomas accelerates much quicker than most receivers of similar size.

His overall speed is impressive, adding the dimension of quick burst to enhance his speed, that’s something special about Thomas.

Athleticism

Unlike most tall wide receivers, Thomas can make a defender look very silly with his ability to juke a player in the open field. He’s adept at moving laterally, timing his broad leaps for jump balls, and possesses very good hand-eye coordination.

This young man is an all-around athlete first and foremost. His skills will translate quite well to the LSU wide receiver room.

Size

There are different ways to evaluate one’s size. Muscle, arm length, height, weight, etc. Thomas excels with length and height. He also possesses the frame to fill out another 25-pounds if he so desires.

With his natural size, Thomas could play the boundary position or play the outside receiver position quite easily. His size will aid him at either spot.

Hands

Thomas makes a habit of making jump ball receptions and catches in traffic. He’s a natural at catching a football. It’s really just that simple. He’s a gifted young athlete, and his hands are as top-notch as any part of his body.

Thomas, Jr. will probably be a huge threat to defenses in the red zone. He’s capable of catching jump balls against smaller defenders in the corner of the end zone so it’s going to be hard to defend LSU.

Toughness

A good final note would be Thomas' ability to handle contact. He’s physical when attempting to tackle on special teams, and he’s also adept at breaking tackles after a reception.

Most wide receivers prefer to go around the competition but Thomas is more than happy to create the contact. He’s an old school football player in that regard.

Final Thoughts

Thomas is a big-time signee for the Tigers. He’s a part of one of the best wide receiver hauls in SEC history and possesses the talent to make an impact in Baton Rouge. LSU finalized its recruiting class with an absolute stud.