Meet LSU Football's Lone 2021 Cornerback Signee Damarius McGhee

With the addition of one of Florida’s top cornerback recruits, LSU continues to add talent and depth in Baton Rouge.

It’s not often that a team with as many talented cornerbacks as LSU can bring in a late addition to its recruiting class like Damarius McGhee. The Tigers secured his signature after flipping him from Tennessee and losing Nathaniel Wiggins to Clemson.

Hailing from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic, McGhee is no stranger to playing against top-notch competition within the state of Florida. Catholic is a program that’s accustomed to success and it plays a schedule that goes against several talented skill position players game after game.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback prospect is a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball, and those talents will likely be utilized as a defensive back for LSU. However, McGhee’s skills were used as a return man and a wide receiver more than a defensive back during his prep career.

One of the best ways to evaluate raw athletic talent is to watch a return man weave his way through a coverage team and then out run the last defender. That’s something McGhee did with regularity at Catholic. It would not be surprising to see him do it at LSU either. He’s one of the nation’s top return men regardless of class.

Another aspect of McGhee’s talent was playing wide receiver. While not a polished route runner, his keen ability to jump at the right time, or make a cut when needed was uncanny during his prep career.

During this next clip, he really had no business even making a catch. Instead, McGhee tips the ball, catches it, and runs into the end zone. This play is just not fair.

Also another touchdown reception, here’s a look at McGhee on a straight go route. Watch how effortless this young man runs. He’s extremely fluid and flexible, two traits that will allow him to be an effective cover corner in the SEC West.

Despite all of McGhee’s natural athleticism, he’s not just a good athlete in space. He’s actually a physical player that will come down hill and make a tackle. Watch him come from his free safety position during this clip and level the wide receiver.

Just to show his savviness as a runner and instinctive football player overall, here’s a look at McGhee operating a QB sweep. His vision, cut back ability, and speed allowed a simple play to become a huge gain.

McGhee is not your ordinary cornerback recruit. He’s a do-it-all athlete that’s projected to cornerback for LSU. Just keep in mind that anytime this young man places his hands on the football he’s a threat to score. The faithful in Death Valley will enjoy each time gets his chance to place his hands on that football, whether it's as a cornerback or a return man.