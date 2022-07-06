Five-Star Wide Receiver Includes LSU in Final Five Schools, Commitment Friday

The Tigers look to continue their dominant stretch on the recruiting trail, this time with one of the top prospects on the market

Could the Tigers string of elite commitments continue this Friday with five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown? The Miami native is set to announce his college decision on July 8th with a final five schools including LSU, Miami, Michigan, Florida St. and Texas A&M.

The 2023 Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep wide receiver has visited Death Valley twice this year, officially visiting the Tigers earlier in June. The top-five ranked receiver in the nation has developed a relationship with this new LSU staff, namely receivers coach Cortez Hankton, and has them deeply in the mix.

Before Brown’s official visit to Baton Rouge, he spoke with Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia on what he was looking to accomplish once on campus:

“Last time I went up with a group we spent like an hour and 30 minutes at the school,” Brown said. “I actually want to get up there. Actually speak with all the coaches. Basically get a feeling of the culture and what they’re trying to do over there with the LSU Tigers.”

Clearly LSU left a lasting impression on one of the most coveted prospects left on the market after Brown included the Tigers in his final five schools.

Though it’ll be a heavyweight battle down the stretch for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Brown has spoken highly of both Michigan and Miami over the last few weeks, having much to say about Michigan.

“Michigan, great history behind that school. I’ve been recruited from that school since day one,” Brown said. “It’s a great program. They’re doing a great job over there with JJ McCarthy and all those guys… They did what people thought they weren’t going to do last year.”

It’s also a given Miami is extremely involved in Brown’s recruitment as well. The hometown Hurricanes have been pursuing the coveted wideout heavily for quite some time, with the new staff looking to separate themselves from the rest.

With a commitment being announced Friday, LSU is certainly in the mix with Miami also looking to continue their stretch of landing top recruits. Can the Tigers make a statement and steal one of Florida’s top 2023 prospects?