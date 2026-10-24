Five Things That Will Decide LSU vs. Auburn

LSU will travel South to face the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium for a Week 8 SEC matchup.

The Tiger Bowl will be a chance for LSU to secure its first road win of the season, while also being a chance for Auburn to continue its upset run after a historic win over the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs last week.

Here are five major factors that will decide the SEC matchup between the two Tiger teams.

1. Limiting Byrum Brown

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) looks to pass during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest threat that Auburn brings to Saturday’s game is offensive leader Byrum Brown’s ability to control the offense with his legs, bringing a dual-threat offensive scheme that LSU’s defense must limit.

The defense must use its greatest strength - making key sacks - against Brown, being about to take down the quarterback before he has time to escape the pocket.

Taking down Brown will not only limit Auburn’s offensive production, but also prove a crucial identity about this team that they have yet to show this season: that they are able to take down the ideal mobile SEC quarterback on the road.

2. Win-Lose Plays

Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey runs in the 2 point conversion to win the game against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When looking at what will decide the outcome of the game, it's the nail-biting plays that will matter most. If the scoreboard doesn't swing towards one team nearing the fourth quarter, the matchup will turn into a classic SEC thriller on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams have been in these positions before this season, with Leavitt throwing an interception on 4th & goal to secure the win for Ole Miss, and the defense falling for a sneaky quarterback draw against Kentucky, allowing the Wildcats to secure the 2-point conversion and put them ahead as the clock ran out.

On the other hand, Auburn has had its fair share of one-and-done moments this season, but the outcomes have looked different. Last week's upset against Georgia featured a game-winning field goal as the clock hit zero, to stun the Bulldogs and the rest of college football.

The close calls are the biggest factor in any game - but just like anything in the SEC, these moments are just different. And they take a different kind of team to be able to keep the leash tight and not let simple mistakes slip when the game's on the line.

If Saturday's game brings that to Jordan-Hare, it'll be a one-shot chance for both teams, being able to expose their success rate when the game's on the line.

3. Leveraging Leavitt's Abilities

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the midway point of the season, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has found his rhythm in Lane Kiffin's high-octane offense and can use it to his full advantage in SEC play.

If he has the time for it. Against Auburn's high-pressure defense, with disguised blitz packages, LSU's offensive line must be able to hold off any defenders to give Leavitt the extra time in the pocket to make key plays and move the ball downfield.

This offense has shown what it can do when it picks up serious momentum so far this season, ranking first in the conference for total passing yards. With Leavitt in the driver's seat and the rest of the offense making crucial plays, the offensive production can turn into Auburn's biggest obstacle.

4. The Trey’Dez Green Return

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero (6) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has finally heard good news about its injuries. After four weeks listed on the injury report as out, tight end Trey’Dez Green is clear to play.

Green went down during the Week 3 Ole Miss matchup with a knee injury, quickly finding out that the injury would not require any surgery.

Now, five weeks later, Green is no longer listed on the Tigers’ injury report, opening up the possibility that he will play against Auburn.

If Green returns back to the field, he will return to being the opposing defense's biggest target, as a top-ranked, 6’7 tight end that can easily take over offensive production.

Adding him back into the equation will shift the momentum of the offense, making key plays as a reliable option for Leavitt.

5. The Pressure Cooker

Auburn Tigers fans cheer on their team as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For LSU, the Auburn matchup is more than proving who’s the better Tiger team; for the second time this season after a blowout win over Clemson in Week 1, it's about proving that they can still win when they aren’t in Tiger Stadium.

Both road losses have come from the intimidating environments of SEC stadiums at night, losing momentum in opposing stadiums. The 11 a.m. kickoff gets rid of the night-game advantage for the Auburn Tigers, but the daunting scene of Jordan-Hare can still be a deciding factor in the game.

Kiffin made comments about the stadium ahead of Saturday's game, saying that he doesn't buy into the common belief that the stadium is "haunted" but does agree that some magical stuff happens there.

It's now up to LSU to see just how real that magic is.

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