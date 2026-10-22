Trey'Dez Green Removed From LSU Injury Report in Surprising Turn of Events

The LSU Tigers have dealt with some major injuries this season in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Multiple starters and a few key depth pieces have been hit with season-ending injuries. While LSU's own inconsistency has led to the team's 5-2 record, it's no secret that injuries have played a part in this.

However, the Tigers are receiving some massive news that, if it holds, will give the offense a major boost for Saturday's road matchup with Auburn.

Trey'Dez Green Appears Set to Make His Return for LSU

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green was not listed on the initial injury report Wednesday evening, a massive development for the Tigers.

This sets the stage for him to make his return following a four-game absence. He originally suffered a lower-body injury in the loss to Ole Miss, a game in which in returned to the sidelines on crutches after having to be helped off the field.

After the game, there was concern about green's availability for the rest of the season, but he avoided having to undergo surgery with the expectation that he would return at some point during the 2026 campaign.

That said, his potential return against Auburn still comes as a bit of a surprise. LSU is on a bye next week before the Nov. 7 matchup against Alabama, meaning the Tigers could have rested him for one more game before clashing with the Crimson Tide.

However, at 5-2, LSU can't afford to not have one of it's best players on the field against an Auburn team that's coming off a shocking upset over then-No. 1 Georgia last weekend.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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