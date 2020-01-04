Video: LSU Players Preview National Championship Against Clemson

When the National Championship game in New Orleans kicks off in 10 days, it won't be the first time senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence will have played in the Superdome.

In high school Lawrence made it to the Dome twice as a Neville High School defensive lineman out of Monroe, Louisiana. Lawrence won state championships with Neville in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and carried his success with him to college.

In 2017, LSU opened its season against BYU in the Superdome, a game that the Tigers dominated on the defensive side of the ball, shutting out BYU 27-0. Lawrence had three tackles and half a sack in that game.

"It's very familiar and I had great success there [in the Superdome], I enjoyed it and it's just fun playing there," Lawrence said. "We played BYU there but this one's going to be a little different. I'm expecting it to basically be a home game so it's going to be special."

Lawrence said he and coach Ed Orgeron have talked about a National Championship appearance in the past and what that would mean to them to win one for the state of Louisiana.

"He always tells the story of saying Rashard you're going to be a team captain of a National Championship team," Lawrence said. "I was always like 'yeah ok coach' but didn't think it was going to happen the way it's happened. To finish it up in New Orleans is going to be special."

"I think it's special when you have a bunch of guys from different parts of the country representing a team and a state," Lawrence said. "Joe Burrow coming from Ohio, we've got a lot of Texas guys and a lot of Louisiana guys that are going home to play where we played high school ball."

