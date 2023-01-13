Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has committed to SMU, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. After an unofficial visit to SMU in December, the dynamic defensive back will be a Mustang for the 2023 season.

After just one season in Baton Rouge, the Texas native will return back to his home state in search of making an immediate impact. Retaining his redshirt status in 2022, Davis-Robinson will have four years of eligibility remaining with SMU.

Brian Kelly praised the youngster ahead of bowl preparation, stating that the ability to get him on the field would have been crucial in his development.

“We protected some guys this year (Quency Wiggins and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson), there’s some young guys that need some work that I think this is going to be an effective first couple of of 4-5 practices where we can really lean on them,” Kelly said last month during bowl prep.

Davis-Robinson was a standout for the Tigers during camp ahead of the 2022 season, but as the Tigers continued retooling their secondary in the portal, it became evident his playing time would be slim for the foreseeable future.

LSU has signed four cornerbacks via the portal:

Denver Harris (Texas A&M)

Duce Chestnut (Syracuse)

JK Johnson (Ohio State)

Zy Alexander (Southeastern)

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”