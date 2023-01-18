Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb will be taking his talent to Jackson State, he announced on Tuesday. A redshirt sophomore, Webb will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Webb entered the NCAA Transfer Portal ahead of the 2022 season as the Tigers reloaded at the defensive line position, and with both veterans BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye returning, playing time was slim for the youngster.

Factor in the emergence of freshman Harold Perkins and it made getting on the field even more of a challenge.

Webb’s LSU career didn’t pan out the way he anticipated, dealing with injuries and position battles year in and year out, but with the chance to shine at Jackson State, the former 4-star recruit has all the tools to make an immediate impact with his new program.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”