Former LSU Kicker Cade York Dazzles in NFL Debut

The former Tiger stepped up in a big way for his new team, knocking in the game-winning kick
Former LSU kicker Cade York is turning heads with his new home. A fourth round selection by the Cleveland Brown, York did not disappoint in his NFL debut Sunday afternoon. The automatic kicker out of LSU went 4-for-4 in his rookie debut with the game-winning 58-yard kick to seal it.

York has been taking Cleveland by storm since arriving. A standout during training camp, Mr. Automatic won the Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top Brown rookie during camp.

York unofficially went 22-of-24 during the team's field goal periods and has delivered multiple field long-range field goals during camp.

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

Previous winners of the Bassett Award include Myles Garrett (2017) and Greg Newsome (2020).

In 37 games for the Tigers York was 54-for-66 (82%) on field goal tries and 164-for-168 on PAT attempts while going 75-for-75 his last two seasons. His production in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led him to being the highest selected kicker in the NFL Draft since 2016.

York has proven how valuable he is to any team he has suited up for and it’s quickly coming together for him with a team on the rise. Looking to become Mr. Reliable again for his new squad, York is on the right track to carrying his success from LSU all the way to Cleveland for the Browns. 

