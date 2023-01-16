Skip to main content

Former LSU LB Kolbe Fields Reveals Transfer Destination

Fields departs Baton Rouge after one season, looks to make an immediate impact with new program.
Former LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields will be taking his talent to Louisiana Tech, he announced Monday morning.

A native of the state, Fields’ football journey has taken him all over to this point. After attending Rummel High School in Metairie, La., Fields went on to play his freshman campaign with South Carolina before ultimately transferring to LSU after one year with the Gamecocks.

Fast forward to now, Fields will head up to Ruston where he will look to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.

Fields played a special teams role for the Tigers in 2022, appearing in 11 games and making five tackles in his lone season with LSU.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

