Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year.

Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU to go in another direction. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers’ offensive line has lost a good bit of depth this month via the transfer portal, but with several gifted freshmen coming in next season, it appears they will be reloading yet again.

For Wire, he now has the chance to compete for a program on the rise as the Green Wave will face the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”