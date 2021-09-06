Former LSU Football Players React to Season Opening Loss

There were plenty of former LSU football alumni tooning into LSU's opener against UCLA. Whether they were watching from home or on the sidelines like former receiver Ja'Marr Chase, former LSU Tigers had strong reactions to the program's performance in the 38-27 loss.

Former star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was certainly the most vocal on socal media throughout the game. Numerous times Mathieu took to Twitter offering his thoughts on what he was seeing.

Another tweet read "Good news tigers is that it’s all fixable. Let’s fix it! Back to work!!!" and "The only think I am interested in is seeing who will step up and lead this tigers team…. That is the guy I’ll remember!!! I am looking for you going forward!"

Fellow defensive back and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who played for the Tigers in the early 2000's also chimed in on the poor run defense the purple and gold couldn't put a stop too late in the game.

Linebacker Patrick Queen also couldn't help but express his frustrations with the outcome. Queen, who won a national championship in purple and gold just 20 months ago posted "Somebody gotta be a go getta and have that dawg come out."

Former offensive lineman T-Bob Hebert and running back Jacob Hester, who host the local radio show Off the Bench were also quite candid in their analysis of this LSU team. Hester and Hebert have had the opportunity

"When you watch preseason camp you think is our defensive line really this good or is our offensive line really this bad?" Hester said. "You can't really tell and there's a lot of things we had questions about that we were hoping they could find a way to be a positive and all of that was what they showed in preseason camp to be worrisome. There is way more to do than I ever could've imagined.

"How I view this LSU football team is starkley different than what I came into Saturday viewing this team," Hebert added. "This is a team that everything we were giving them the benefit of the doubt early on, we were completely wrong to do so. They got outcoached, outplayed and most sadly of all out physicaled."

LSU has plenty of work to do to rebuild its perception of what this team can be because the UCLA performance was an utter failure at nearly every level and the former players took notice.