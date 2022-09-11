Former LSU Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph Named Interim Coach at Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have fired fifth-year head coach Scott Frost after their loss Saturday night to Georgia Southern. Filling in as the interim coach for their program will be former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Joseph joined Frost’s coaching staff this offseason to handle receiver duties and has clearly made a big impression on this program, getting the nod as the decision-maker for the foreseeable future.

It’s important to note that Joseph now becomes the first black head coach in Nebraska history regardless of sport. The honor is well-deserved for Joseph, who thrives in his leadership abilities both on and off the field.

A coach who has no issues in getting the most out of his players, Joseph is one of the top developmental coaches in college football. From Ja’Marr Chase to Justin Jefferson, the elite coaching skills of Joseph is what has put him in position to take over for Nebraska.

The Louisiana bred coach now has the opportunity to showcase his coaching style on a national level as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. Look for Joseph to make an immediate impact as the decision-maker of a program who has all the tools to shake back and finish the season strong.