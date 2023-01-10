Former LSU Safety Derrick Davis Jr. Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU safety/running back Derrick Davis Jr. has announced he will be transferring to Pittsburgh. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 cycle, the Pennsylvania native will return home to play for his hometown university.

Recruited as a safety, the Tigers’ lack of running back depth forced Davis to switch over to offense for the backend of the season, seeing snaps in the final few games including the bowl game matchup against Purdue.

As a freshman in 2021, Davis saw action in 12 games for the Tigers with most of his snaps coming on special teams. With an expanded role expected in 2022, LSU’s work in the transfer portal put Davis near the bottom of the depth chart.

Heading back home, Davis now has the chance to make an immediate program for an ACC program on the rise.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”