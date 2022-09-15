Skip to main content

Former LSU Safety Jamal Adams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Adams injured his quad against the Broncos, still talking with doctors to determine timing of surgery
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former LSU safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for the 2022-23 season after suffering a torn quad in their season opening win against the Denver Broncos. After going down awkwardly while pressuring Russell Wilson, the former Tiger then limped over to the sideline and was carted to the locker room.

It’s been a wild ride for Adams since arriving in Seattle. His first two seasons with the Seahawks were rather disappointing after inking a major contract and now his third year with the team is over before it even started.

READ MORE: Former LSU Kicker Cade York Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The electrifying safety was prepared to play through the season with a broken middle finger on his left hand that he suffered during training camp. An injury that doctors said would require surgery, Adams elected to play through it before ultimately tearing his quad Monday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Everything’s good. I’m ready to go. . . . Been through it too long. I’ve been playing through it for three years,” Adams said to Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ prior to the season.

Adams missed nine games over his first two seasons with the Seahawks which fueled his fire in Year 3 this season, but now it’s been cut short after his freak injury in the season opener.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State 

For Adams, the former LSU standout has had a rollercoaster NFL career. Showing flashes of dominance while with the New York Jets to suffering a few injuries here and there since, the ability of his isn’t one to question.

Now looking to rehab another injury, Adams is prepared to shake back in a big way before his fourth season in Seattle. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_18828485
Football

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18713219 (1)
Football

Biggest Storylines Heading Into LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19029302
Football

Former LSU Kicker Cade York Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18322469 (1)
Baseball

LSU Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18989222 (1)
Football

LSU Secondary to be Deciding Factor Against 'Air Raid' Offense

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17079051 (1)
Football

Freshman TE Mason Taylor Creating His Own Legacy

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16824289
Football

Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Mississippi State

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17932791
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Flau'Jae Johnson Inks Major Shoe Deal

By Zack Nagy