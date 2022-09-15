Former LSU Safety Jamal Adams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former LSU safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for the 2022-23 season after suffering a torn quad in their season opening win against the Denver Broncos. After going down awkwardly while pressuring Russell Wilson, the former Tiger then limped over to the sideline and was carted to the locker room.

It’s been a wild ride for Adams since arriving in Seattle. His first two seasons with the Seahawks were rather disappointing after inking a major contract and now his third year with the team is over before it even started.

READ MORE: Former LSU Kicker Cade York Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The electrifying safety was prepared to play through the season with a broken middle finger on his left hand that he suffered during training camp. An injury that doctors said would require surgery, Adams elected to play through it before ultimately tearing his quad Monday night.

“Everything’s good. I’m ready to go. . . . Been through it too long. I’ve been playing through it for three years,” Adams said to Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ prior to the season.

Adams missed nine games over his first two seasons with the Seahawks which fueled his fire in Year 3 this season, but now it’s been cut short after his freak injury in the season opener.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State

For Adams, the former LSU standout has had a rollercoaster NFL career. Showing flashes of dominance while with the New York Jets to suffering a few injuries here and there since, the ability of his isn’t one to question.

Now looking to rehab another injury, Adams is prepared to shake back in a big way before his fourth season in Seattle.