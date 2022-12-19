Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU.

The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU.

Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Starting seven of his 13 games played as a freshman, it appeared as though Bech would make an even bigger impact in his second season, but nagging injuries caused him to fall back in the rotation.

With significant wide receiver depth, and a loaded 2023 class incoming, this decision became something many believed would be true.

Upon entering the portal, Bech wrote on social media:

“I would like to thank LSU for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the university I’ve loved since I could hold a football. I want to thank everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout my journey here. In every stage of life there’s change and I feel that my opportunity to grow as a player is elsewhere. This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and a lot of thought and prayer has gone into my decision.

“With that being said, I’m entering my name into the transfer portal.”

His 2021 classmate, Malik Nabers, led LSU in receptions and yards this season. Boutte is second on the team behind Nabers and returning stars Brian Thomas Jr. and Mason Taylor are set to take on an expanded role next season.

Brian Kelly’s approach on the transfer portal remains the same. Looking for culture fit and Louisiana athletes, they will continue to evaluate what options are out there as portal season ramps up in a big way.

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.”