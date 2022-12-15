Former Saints QB Drew Brees Joins Coaching Staff For Purdue Against LSU

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reached an agreement with his alma mater, Purdue University, to be an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers' Citrus Bowl showdown against No. 16 LSU.

The deal was announced on Thursday morning as bowl preparation gets underway, bringing Brees on board instantly. The New Orleans legend was Purdue’s signal-caller from 1997-2000.

"Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football," director of athletics Mike Bobinski said. "For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers."

Purdue (8-5) won the Big Ten West Division title for the first time in program history this past season and will face LSU on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl.

Brees will also receive an NCAA waiver that allows him to recruit for the Boilermakers during his time with Purdue. As Early Signing Day vastly approaches, it’ll be interesting to monitor what the Boilermakers do on the trail.

Here’s what Brees had to say of the opportunity:

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," said Brees. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Head Coach Ryan Walters:

"When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true," said head coach Ryan Walters. "Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando."