Tigers at the Combine: LSU Players Start Reporting for Measurements, Interviews on Monday

LSU's quest for NFL Draft history starts this week with the NFL Combine. The Tigers have 16 former players that will be in Indianapolis trying to prove they're worthy of a draft selection.

The history is simple. If all 16 were to be drafted come April 25, it'd be the most players ever selected from the same university in a single draft.

As a refresher, here are the 16 combine invitees that hope to have their names called in the 2020 draft:

QB Joe Burrow -(7.07 grade- Pro Bowl talent)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson-(6.88)

OL Saahdiq Charles-(6.1)

OL Lloyd Cushenberry- (6.3)

S Grant Delpit- (6.4)

LB Michael Divinity- (5.5)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6.4)

LS Blake Ferguson-(5.8)

CB Kristian Fulton-(6.3)

WR Justin Jefferson-(6.41)

DL Rashard Lawrence-(6.2)

OL Damien Lewis-(6.1)

TE Thaddeus Moss- (6.0)

LB Jacob Phillips- (N/A)

LB Patrick Queen- (5.8)

TE Stephen Sullivan- (5.6)

On Monday, the quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers reported for their medical exams, measurements and interviews.





Measurements

Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Height: 6-3 4/8

Weight: 221

Hand: 9

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74

Receivers: Justin Jefferson

Height: 6-1 2/8

Weight: 202

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 78





Tight Ends: Thaddeus Moss

Height: 6-1 7/8

Weight: 250

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 31 7/8

Wingspan: 78 2/8





Stephen Sullivan

Height: 6-4 7/8

Weight: 248

Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 35 3/8

Wingspan: 85





A couple of takeaways from these early measurements are immediately going to flock towards Burrow’s hand size and Sullivan’s wingspan.

Burrow set the NCAA record for passing touchdowns (60) and his true strength doesn’t lie in his physical appearance but his strong football IQ and accuracy with the ball. There’s no logical reason to think Burrow’s hand size will affect his draft stock whatsoever.

Sullivan’s impressive measurements will need to be backed up by a solid combine performance as the senior doesn’t have much in the way of film for NFL scouts to go on.

In 2019, Sullivan hauled in 12 receptions for 130 yards.





Moss will be an interesting player to follow throughout the week as he’s currently viewed as a strong candidate to be drafted in the middle rounds. Just how much he can improve his stock remains to be seen but he set program records for receptions and yards in just one season as a starter.





Moss is also a very solid run blocker when asked to do so.

Jefferson is currently viewed as a mid to late first round pick after proving in back-to-back seasons he can work both outside and in the slot. As a junior, Jefferson brought in a school record 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

For a full breakdown of this week’s schedule and event times for each position, click here.