Four LSU Signees Participate in Under Armour All-America Game

Four of the newest LSU Tigers took part in Tuesday’s Under Armour All-America game as they competed against the best high school prospects in the country.

Headlined by 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard, he was joined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., 4-star safety Ryan Yaites and 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano.

The quartet of Tigers showed out all week, but certainly Heard and Toviano stole the show. The matchups both encountered were electric, with Toviano locking down a handful of the nation’s top wideouts.

Here are a few clips from the Tigers’ time in Orlando:

Zalance Heard - Offensive Tackle (5-star)

The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, including 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home.

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver (5-star)

Sampson Jr. chose LSU over Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M, among others. The Louisiana product will now pair up with high 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, with the two poised to be the next great duo in Death Valley.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, looking to keep him in Baton Rouge to represent the purple and gold. Sampson Jr. has the chance to continue his development even further under wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Ryan Yaites - Safety (4-star)

At 6’2”, 175-pounds, Yaites has been playing cornerback in high school. His length and natural strength, however, will allow him to be more than just a cornerback candidate for the Tigers. Remember, this is the SEC West that he’s coming to play in. The number of future NFL wide receivers is incredible, and LSU needs players with the ability to adjust on the fly. That’s Yaites.

As a safety candidate, Yaites provides the natural power, length and speed that’s needed to get off the hash and make a beeline for the sidelines to knock down a deep ball. That’s something he’s commonly seen doing. He’s also not afraid to come down and hit, as his junior film displays.

Javien Toviano - Defensive Back (4-star)

The dynamic prospect, who has been labeled by many as the top defensive back in the country, fills a significant position of need for this program. After losing both Mekhi Garner and Jay Ward to the NFL Draft, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson both being out of eligibility, this secondary is retooling for the future.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months with LSU ultimately sealing the deal less than 10 days before Early Signing Day. Toviano received significant buzz on social media all fall, being on campus twice, with the Tigers getting the job done to secure one of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation.