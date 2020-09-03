SI.com
LSUCountry
Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette Planning to Sign With Tampa Bay

Glen West

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week but he won’t have to travel far. News broke Wednesday evening that Fournette is planning to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news was first reported by NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

“Bucs are giving RB Leonard Fournette a 1-year deal worth a max value of $3.5M, source said,” Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “He gets a $2M base salary and incentives are based on rush yards & play-time. Plus, with no off-sets from his #Jaguars deal, Fournette can double dip if he wins his grievance & add $4.2M.“

Fournette joins a stacked Tampa Bay offense, headlined by Tom Brady and includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard. Of course, his addition creates an added layer of intrigue to the Sept. 13 home opener in New Orleans. 


It’ll be the first time Fournette, a New Orleans native, returns home as an NFL player.

Fournette is coming off arguably his most productive season with the Jaguars from a yardage perspective, rushing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns while adding an additional 76 receptions for 699 yards.

At LSU, the former St. Augustine and New Orleans product established himself as a lead back for the purple and gold, wearing the No. 7 all three years he was in Baton Rouge. For his career, Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns, with his best season coming in 2015 when he was a Heisman Trophy candidate.

In Tampa Bay, he’ll also be reunited with former teammate Devin White, who was a freshman linebacker during Fournette’s final season with the purple and gold. Former Tigers Michael Divinity, Kevin Minter and Cyril Grayson are also on the roster.

The one position group that was a little bit up in the air for Tampa Bay this offseason on offense was running back and Fournette gives them a legitimate No. 1 option.

