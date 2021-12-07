LSU to Bring Frank Wilson Back As Associate Head Coach

One of the most respected coaches of the last decade at LSU is returning to Baton Rouge. The Tigers have added an integral piece to its coaching staff as Frank Wilson will be returning Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is reporting. The school announced the official hiring just minutes later with Wilson returning as associate head coach.

Wilson is known as one of the most well respected recruiters in all of Louisiana and a former national recruiter of the year for LSU. He stepped down as McNeese head coach to take the position with the Tigers but it's still uncertain exactly what his role will be with the staff.

“Frank Wilson has a proven track record of identifying, recruiting, and developing elite student-athletes everywhere he has been,” Kelly said. “No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes. His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense. We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”

This is a move that really sets LSU up to control Louisiana recruiting as Wilson is without question one of the most respected coaches on the recruiting trail and should be an excellent resource for Tigers' coach Brian Kelly. Wilson is set to take on his second stint with the program, the first of which came from 2010-15 as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

During that time he established himself as one of the elite recruiters in the country, helping bring in talented recruiting classes every year he was in charge. The Tigers had four Top 10 recruiting classes during Wilson's first stint, including the No. 2 class in 2014 and the No. 5 class in 2015.

Just a few of the players to walk through the doors during that time were Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette while coaching seven running backs during that time who went to the NFL. Wilson said the opportunity to return to Baton Rouge in the role that LSU and Kelly envision was one he simply couldn't pass up.

“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up. I could not be more excited to return to Baton Rouge and do whatever I can to help the Tigers consistently compete for and win championships.”