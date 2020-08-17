Full 2020 LSU Football Schedule Revealed by SEC

LSU knows who and where it will conduct its 2020 all-conference schedule and on Monday evening, the Tigers found out when those games will be conducted.

In a special show on the SEC Network, the SEC released its full 2020 schedule for the unique season that is about to be conducted. Here is the full LSU schedule released by the conference:

9/26- vs Mississippi State

10/3- at Vanderbilt

10/10- vs Missouri

10/17- at Florida

10/24- vs South Carolina

10/31- at Auburn

11/7- BYE

11/14- vs Alabama

11/21- vs Arkansas

11/28- at Texas A & M

12/4- vs Ole Miss

Earlier in the afternoon, LSU found out about its week one meeting with the Bulldogs on Sept. 26. It will mark the first game for the Bulldogs under new head coach Mike Leach. Leach spent eight seasons as the coach at Washington State before making the move to the SEC.

Another important revelation was learning that the bye week will be on Nov. 7, the week before the Alabama game. In past years one of the Tigers' bye weeks was ahead of the Alabama game so it's no surprise to see the conference stick with that model in 2020.

The first six games for the purple and gold are in the Tigers favor. LSU will take on Vanderbilt, Missouri and South Carolina in the first six weeks of the year, with Florida and Auburn mixed in as well.

LSU will take on Missouri before heading to the Swamp in week four and play the Gamecocks before traveling to Auburn. It's a scenario that's kind for the purple and gold as getting those home games against Mizzou and South Carolina before those tough road outings are beneficial.

While the first six are favorable, the last five are pretty daunting. LSU will continue the bye week tradition of facing Alabama on Nov. 14, which also happens to be Masters week. The Tigers will close at Texas A & M and close the regular season at home against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Overall, the schedule is favorable to the Tigers, with Florida, Auburn and Alabama falling in a five week span as the toughest stretch of the schedule. With a bye week and South Carolina mixed in between those games, it makes maneuvering that stretch a little more manageable.