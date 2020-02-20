LSUCountry
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron to Appear on Monday, July 13 at Annual SEC Media Days

Glen West

The SEC released its schedule for the annual SEC Media Days on Thursday with LSU and coach Ed Orgeron set to make an appearance on Monday, July 13 in Atlanta.

The event is scheduled for July 13-16 and will primarily take place at the College Football Hall of Fame, located next to the Omni Hotel in downtown Atlanta. SEC Media Days was last held in Atlanta in 2018 and was back in Hoover in 2019.

LSU brought former tight end Foster Moreau as well as linebacker Devin White and defensive end Rashard Lawrence back in 2018. The Tigers show up to Atlanta this year not only as the 2020 SEC champs but reigning national champions after a 15-0 season fueled by a historic offense.


The times have not yet been announced for when each team is scheduled but the days were provided by the SEC on Thursday. One particular day of note is Wednesday, July 15, which will feature Alabama’s Nick Saban, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.

The four day event will be broadcast on ESPN and SEC Network with a more definitive schedule time to be released in the weeks prior to the event.

You can find the full SEC Media day schedule below:

Monday, July 13

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 14

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 15

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

Thursday, July 16

Auburn - Gus Malzahn

South Carolina - Will Muschamp

