LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton May Not Start Right Away in Tennessee, But He is the Future for the Titans

Glen West

There haven’t been many stories like that of Kristian Fulton, LSU’s two-year starter at cornerback who was just picked up in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

A five-star recruit coming out of Rummel High School in 2016, Fulton was a top-25 player and top-three at his position upon his arrival at LSU. He was to be the next in line of a defensive back history that’s as rich as they come.


After appearing in two games as a freshman,  instead of taking over at cornerback, Fulton was slapped with a two-year suspension by the NCAA for tampering with a urine sample. 

He would only go on to serve one of those years, being reinstated right before LSU’s home opener in 2018 against Miami. It was an experience he grew and learned from as he soon turned himself into one of the lethal cornerbacks the SEC had to offer.

In two years as a starter, Fulton forced the highest incompletion rate (29.3%) of any cornerback in the best in college football.


Moving on to Tennessee, Fulton thinks he can be another great piece that can fit into a Titans team that was in the AFC Championship just five months ago.

“They feel like I can bring versatility to their secondary, and they like my game," Fulton said in a conference call after the pick. "I wanted to go to a coaching staff and an organization that believed in me and my talents.”


So where will Fulton’s talents be best utilized? AllTitans publisher David Boclair believes Fulton will most likely compete for the slot cornerback position as a rookie. 

At the moment he was drafted Fulton became the Titans' No. 3 cornerback behind veterans Malcolm Butler and Adoreé Jackson. As such, he likely will be asked to do one thing -- be the slot corner in 2020 -- and then expand his role over the next year or two.

Tennessee's scheme does a lot with the slot guy, including the occasional blitz. Free agent Logan Ryan played there and over the last two seasons recorded eight and half sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. So, Fulton will have the opportunity to showcase his considerable physical gifts.


The slot will be a bit of an adjustment for Fulton, who played on the outside his two seasons as a starter for LSU. While he did play nickel a bit as a freshman in 2016, it’s been four years. However, coach Mike Vrabel nor Fulton think it will be a major adjustment as he possesses the tools to be effective on the inside.


"I think you have to be able to run at that position," Vrabel said. "I don't know where everybody is going to fit, but I certainly like (Fulton) and we'll start working with him as soon as we possibly can."

“I played nickel and played behind a great guy and I learned from him,” Fulton added. “I’m definitely excited to play inside if that’s where they want to put me at.”

While Fulton may start as the No. 3 corner, there’s a very real possibility he will shoot up the depth chart after his first season. Due to Butler’s age and Jackson being a free agent after this season, Fulton could find himself being a leader of the secondary as early as the 2022 season.

Butler is 30 years old and coming off a significant injury. Jackson, a first-round pick in 2017, is under contract through 2021 but looks like he is as good as he is going to be -- and he is a complementary corner, not a shut-down guy. That means Fulton could be Tennessee's No. 1 cornerback when the 2021 season arrives .. if not sooner.

The one thing that Fulton said he doesn't want to do is step on any toes. He understands how close the Titans are to being where LSU was just five months ago.

With Fulton added to the secondary, he feels Tennessee will be true threats in the AFC next season, with an elite defense to back it up.

“I want them to be able to use me, fill me into a spot, so I can come in and help elevate that defense to elite,” Fulton said. “I feel like that will give us a push to make another run.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Study: 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Possesses "It Factor" Quality For Success in Baton Rouge

Nussmeier's pocket presence, accuracy on the move are just a few of his greatest strengths.

Brian Smith

by

Glen West

Five LSU Players Appear in Mel Kiper's 2021 NFL Draft Big Board/Best Available by Position Rankings

Chase, Shelvin among the top-25 best draft prospects according to Kiper

Glen West

2022 Defensive Tackle Tygee Hill Has Ties to the LSU Football Program, Updates Recruitment Status

Hill played on same park ball team as Leonard Fournette, attends same high school as linebacker Andre Anthony

Glen West

What’s the Holdup with the NCAA College Football Video Game Returning?

Glen West

LSU Basketball's Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford Pop Up in the Athletic's Top-100 NBA Draft Board

Watford an interesting case as his future with the LSU program very much up in the air

Glen West

LSU Safety JaCoby Stevens Hoping to "Cement His Legacy" in 2020 Senior Season

Stevens provides update on team from a player’s perspective

Glen West

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Joins a Talented Group of Tigers in Cleveland, Here's How He Fits With the Browns

Delpit one of the value picks of the 2020 draft with elite playmaking ability

Glen West

Caleb Williams cuts his list to 3

John Garcia Jr

Breaking: 2021 Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Commits to LSU Football

Nussmeier becomes ninth commitment of 2021 class, LSU continues to add steam

Glen West

2022 Offensive Lineman Kaden Young Knows Offers Will Come, Talks LSU Football Recruitment

Young receiving interest from number of top SEC programs

Glen West