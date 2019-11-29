How to Watch/Listen to No. 1 LSU vs Texas A&M

Many around the Baton Rouge area will want to make it a point to visit Tiger Stadium one last time in 2019. After all, it could be the final time many get to see this generational squad take the field depending on what happens in the College Football Playoff.

LSU comes in as 17-point favorites over the visiting Texas A & M Aggies on senior night in Death Valley. It could be a chance to watch SEC records continue to tumble or a chance to wave one final goodbye to Tiger players.

If fans want to show their appreciation for Joe Burrow and the 14 seniors that have all made big contributions to the success of this season, it should be wildly entertaining game.

However, if you're unable to make it to Baton Rouge for the final game this season, here's how you can follow along on TV or radio:

TV: ESPN (6:00 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.