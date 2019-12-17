While Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan doesn't carry much favor in Louisiana, the Pro Bowl quarterback was interviewed by SI All American on Tuesday to talk about LSU five-star commit Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert, a native of Marietta, Georgia, was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year and surprised at his school by Ryan, who presented him with the award.

"I told him I'm hoping I can play for four, five, six more years so he can come back to Atlanta and throw some passes to him," Ryan said.

Gilbert was the first tight end to ever win the Gatorade Player of the Year Award and a player Ryan was impressed by his "extreme athleticism." Ryan was asked what the biggest piece of advice he would give to a high school athlete about making the jump from college to the pros and reaching the ultimate goal of the NFL.

"I think the biggest thing is to work hard and believe in yourself," Ryan said. "It takes a real commitment and self belief to get to the next level but I don't think he's going to have a problem with that. He seems like a great kid in meeting with his coaches and teammates, he's about as well rounded as they come."

Gilbert told SI All-American he was "honored" to be recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year Award, saying he feels his unique skill set will be able to translate to the college level quickly.

"It's an honor to be named along with some of the great names that have received this award," Gilbert said. "I'm just speechless right now, honestly and I never imagined I would get something like this but now that I have it I'm just grateful."

"You don't see a lot of people at wide out play like a receiver, especially weighing like 255," Gilbert said. "LSU's culture is unmatched, the new coaching staff right now I think has something really special going on and I fit perfectly into that system."

Gilbert announced he would be signing with the Tigers on Wednesday during the Early Signing Period.