LSU Coach Ed Orgeron One of Six Finalists for the Munger Award

Glen West

On the same day he was named AP SEC Coach of the Year, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was named a finalist for the Munger Award, given in honor to the coach that shows "devotion to ethics in athletics, and his commitment to education."

Orgeron has completely turned around the LSU program in a span of two years, leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record, an SEC Championship and first berth in the College Football Playoff as a No. 1 seed. Orgeron is 31-9 since taking over as interim coach for the Tigers in 2016.

Over his last ten games against top-10 opponents, Orgeron boasts a 9-1 record including wins over Texas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Alabama in 2019 alone. 

Orgeron is joined by Ryan Day (Ohio State), PJ Fleck (Minnesota), Matt Rhule (Baylor), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) as the other finalists for the award. Previous winners of the Munger Award include Jeff Monken of Army (2018), Kirby Smart of Georgia (2017), Nick Saban of Alabama (2016) and Dabo Swinney of Clemson (2015).

By being named the SEC Coach of the Year earlier today, Orgeron earned a $25,000 bonus, bringing his yearly bonuses up to $1.075 million for the 2019 season.

The winner of the Munger Award will be announced on Jan. 3, 2020 with a ceremony to follow on Mar. 6, 2020 to present the winner with the award.

