Grading Jayden Daniels' First Start For The Tigers

Despite the Tigers starting off the season 0-1, Tiger fans had the chance to see what starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is capable of. With a struggling offensive line and limited time to get plays going, Daniels made the most of his chances.

Though it wasn’t a flawless showing by any means. Daniels had his fair share of mistakes Sunday night. Whether it be holding the ball too long or not getting the ball into his playmakers hands, the first-year Tiger certainly had a few hiccups against Florida State.

Daniels won the starting quarterback job over redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier in one of the more competitive battles in the country. It was seemingly neck and neck for the last few months with Daniels ultimately separating himself towards the backend of camp.

Following Sunday night’s game, the Tigers’ QB1 spoke on the competition and how he stayed true to himself throughout the process.

“Go out there being me everyday. Being consistent and showing that I can lead this team,” Daniels said. “Everything else, that's the decision coaches decided upon. For me it's just going out there being that consistent guy that's going to come to work everyday, no matter what kind of day I'm having that day. But if you want to be a quarterback at this level, you have to put your feelings aside and you have to show the guys you can be consistent each and every day.”

For Daniels’ first career start with LSU, he went 26-for-35 passing with 209 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Where he really opened the eyes of Tiger fans was his ability on the ground. The dual threat signal-caller also tallied 16 rushes for 114 yards.

The masterpiece Daniels put together in the fourth quarter was remarkable. The Arizona State transfer went 14-for-18 with 138 yards and two touchdowns in the final frame. He spoke on the up-tempo style of play in the fourth quarter and how it benefited this offense greatly.

“That's what the coaches want,” Daniels said. “Like I said, I didn't do a good enough job in the first half keeping the pace and keeping that tempo. That's what the coaches want, that's what the offensive staff wants, we want to push the tempo and execute at a high level though.”

It was a rollercoaster ride for this offense through much of the season opener. With Daniels making something out of nothing on most plays, it was a struggle to get the ball to their weapons consistently. Namely All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Following the game, Daniels addressed the miscommunication with Boutte and their conversation on the field following a missed opportunity.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.

“I know what you're talking about. He was just seeing something different than I was seeing so we’ll look back at it and get it cleaned up.”

Now, the Tigers transition to game week against the Southern Jaguars. Daniels’ maturity is a piece of his game this program loves most and it’ll be important he uplifts this group as they put the season opener behind them.

As for Daniels' overall play, it was a mixture of highlight reel plays and a few critical errors, but the Arizona State transfer certainly showed fight and growth through all four quarters.

Kelly reiterated during his Tuesday press conference that this is Daniels’ job and this program will continue working to improve their offensive sets and it starts this week in preparation for Southern in the home opener.