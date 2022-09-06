What's Next For LSU WR Kayshon Boutte?

It’s no secret LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the talk of the town since the Tigers lost to Florida State Sunday night. Whether it was his visible frustration at not receiving as many targets as expected or scrubbing all LSU content from his social media feeds, the All-American wide receiver has certainly been in the spotlight.

Failing to make an impact in the season opener, Boutte looked disengaged on the sidelines and it got the attention of many, even his starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. After missing Boutte on an open play, where there was clearly a level of miscommunication, there was a moment where Daniels spoke to his elite wideout in order for the two to get on the same page.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said after the game. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.

“He was just seeing something different than I was seeing so we’ll look back at it and get it cleaned up.”

READ MORE: LSU DL Maason Smith Out For Season With Torn ACL

Social media has been buzzing the last 48 hours. In fact, it’s been buzzing a little too much about this LSU team. For Boutte, he cleared his social media of not just all LSU content, but all content as a whole.

Looking to stay away from the critics and keep his attention focused solely on LSU football, it’s what led him to make the decision to clear things. With rumors swirling surrounding his lack of dedication to the Tigers, Boutte was seen at film study Monday morning, silencing the chatter surrounding that subject.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Loss to Florida State

It isn’t easy being the face of such a dominant brand in the LSU Tigers but it’s the reality Boutte lives with. Head coach Brian Kelly harped on Boutte’s performance and overall expectations Sunday night.

"You know, I think it’s like anything else, he's a great player trying to make plays and maybe trying to do a little too much, trying to catch the ball before he had it," LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the game. "And I wouldn’t read too much into it. I think he learned tonight he’s got to let the game come to him. There’s going to be some nights here where he’s not going to get all the balls. That young man has so much on his shoulders that we’ve just got to get to him and tell him to let the game come to him. He’s going to get his catches and not press as much."

READ MORE: LSU Falls to Florida State 24-23 in Season Opener

For now, Boutte’s attention is focused on being a member of this program and improving this squad this season. A projected first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, LSU has themselves a great one and it’ll be imperative the gifted wideout is used accordingly as the season rolls on.

The junior wide receiver is a star at the collegiate level with Sunday night just being a hiccup in his career. Look for the Tigers to utilize Boutte significantly this weekend as LSU faces the Southern Jaguars in their 2022 home opener.