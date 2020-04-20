Column: Injuries and an Inconsistent 2019 Shouldn’t Fool You, LSU Safety Grant Delpit is an NFL Playmaker

LSU has been the premier DB factory of any program over the past decade. They never rebuild, but rather reload at the position. That’s why Sports Illustrated recently named them “DBU,” otherwise known as Defensive Back University, after crunching 10 years worth of data.

There’s just something in the water down in Baton Rouge. Patrick Peterson. Tyrann Mathieu. Jamal Adams. Tre’Davious White. The list is too lengthy to continue. So, who’s next up to continue the tradition? Enter Grant Delpit, an All-American and Thorpe Award-winning safety who presents all the tools to be special at the National Football League level.

Delpit was one of those prospects coming out of high school that felt special. I always saw a ton of Jamal Adams in him since the recruiting process. He’s got the swagger of a typical LSU defensive back, the football intelligence, the elite talent and athleticism, and now the hardware to back it up.

His 2019 tape is something you must take with a grain of salt. After suffering a significant ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against Auburn on Oct. 26, Delpit played the rest of the season with an injury that would’ve likely sidelined 90-percent of college football players.

During NFL Combine interviews in late-February, Delpit mentioned he still wasn’t 100-percent, and that was almost two months after LSU’s final game of the season. That puts it in perspective how serious the injury actually was.

But he was competing for a national championship, so the competitor in him knew an injury wasn't enough to keep him from playing. So instead of nitpicking about things you see on film here and there, I urge you focus on the incredible plays he still ended up making.

In fact, Delpit made 10 tackles and didn’t miss a single one throughout the conference championship and playoff games. When the lights shined brightest, so did his play.

He can be used in so many ways. Off the edge, he’s terrifying. Just ask Jake Fromm.

“He’s an animal playing forward,” said Joe Marino of The Draft Network. “Confidently drives on the football in click and close situations and he has a quick trigger when attacking downhill against the run, especially when lined up in the box. Incredibly versatile with upside in man and zone coverage. Has strong pattern mirroring skills from the slot and his length really shows up when closing on the ball against quick game.”

One of his biggest criticisms this season surrounded missed tackles, but don’t worry, his head-on physicality and fearlessness makes him one of the most versatile and powerful hitters when he connects.

We do know one thing: Some NFL GM is going to select Delpit with their first-round pick, and and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t make a name for himself from the jump.

He’s separated himself at every level of his football career, so why stop now?