SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Cleveland Browns Fear Former LSU Football Safety Grant Delpit Suffered  Achilles Injury

Glen West

Grant Delpit proved to be as strong as they come when he battled through an ankle injury for the Tigers en route to a 2019 national championship. On Monday, Delpit went down with an injury during training camp with the Cleveland Browns, where it was later reported that the team fears it could be an Achilles injury.

The injury is an unfortunate turn for the rookie safety who was drafted in the second round by the Browns back in April's draft. The 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner was a key piece to the LSU secondary the last two years, earning the No. 7 jersey for his junior season.

His decorated career with the Tigers included 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions and 24 pass deflections. 

Joining a loaded LSU roster that includes Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Greedy Williams and Jacob Phillips, Delpit was making an early impact with some of his veteran Browns' teammates 

"You guys already saw what he did on the field at LSU," cornerback Denzel Ward said. "He is definitely a fluid player, and he is definitely tough. You saw that last year at LSU. He had a hurt ankle that I feel a lot of people probably didn't even know about, but he played through it. He is going to bring that toughness here. He is just a fun guy to be around, too, in the locker room and everywhere else on the field."

Check back for updates as this story develops

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football 2021 Cornerback Target Nyland Green SI All-American Player Profile

Green talks LSU interest with purple and gold, commitment could be coming soon

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in 2020 Preseason AP Poll

Tigers one of seven SEC teams ranked in preseason top-25

Glen West

SI All-American Analyst Gives Reasoning Behind LSU Football 2021 Commits Being Named to SI99 List

Davis, Earle, Jackson lead loaded Tigers 2021 class

Glen West

Could LSU Football Have a Four Horse Race at Running Back?

Freshman Bradford entering the mix as fourth option at running back

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Three 2021 LSU Football Commits Land on Inaugural SI99 List

Davis, Earle, Jackson earn prestigious honor, react to the news of being named to the SI99

Glen West

LSU Football Defensive End Target Aaron Armitage SI All-American Player Profile

Armitage says Tigers think he could be final piece to defensive line puzzle with potentially losing players after 2020

Glen West

by

Glen West

Early Returns on LSU Football Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert All Positive

Brennan, Stevens talk Gilbert’s impressive first week of fall practice

Glen West

by

causeycole12

2022 Top Receiver Recruit Andre Greene Building "Strong Bond" With LSU Football Coaching Staff

Holding over 40 scholarship offers, Greene is in process of researching all programs that are interested

Glen West

Three Players Key to LSU Football's National Title Run in 2020

Brennan, Flott, Clark headline LSU breakout candidates for 2020 campaign

Brian Smith

by

Warface

2022 Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early Updates Recruitment Process, Where LSU Football Stands

Early building that connection with offensive line coach James Cregg, can't wait for the Sept. 1 deadline to arrive

Glen West