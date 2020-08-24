Cleveland Browns Fear Former LSU Football Safety Grant Delpit Suffered  Achilles Injury

Grant Delpit proved to be as strong as they come when he battled through an ankle injury for the Tigers en route to a 2019 national championship. On Monday, Delpit went down with an injury during training camp with the Cleveland Browns, where it was later reported that the team fears it could be an Achilles injury.

The injury is an unfortunate turn for the rookie safety who was drafted in the second round by the Browns back in April's draft. The 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner was a key piece to the LSU secondary the last two years, earning the No. 7 jersey for his junior season.

His decorated career with the Tigers included 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions and 24 pass deflections.

Joining a loaded LSU roster that includes Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Greedy Williams and Jacob Phillips, Delpit was making an early impact with some of his veteran Browns' teammates

"You guys already saw what he did on the field at LSU," cornerback Denzel Ward said. "He is definitely a fluid player, and he is definitely tough. You saw that last year at LSU. He had a hurt ankle that I feel a lot of people probably didn't even know about, but he played through it. He is going to bring that toughness here. He is just a fun guy to be around, too, in the locker room and everywhere else on the field."

Check back for updates as this story develops