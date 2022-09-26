Harold Perkins: A Star in the Making

It’s rare to see a true freshman play with such poise and tenacity while representing a major brand like LSU, but that is precisely what Harold Perkins has done through four games for the Tigers.

After getting significant snaps against Mississippi State in the Bayou Bengals’ SEC opener, the youngster put it all together to prove he’s arrived. He isn’t just holding his own. He’s becoming a star in the blink of an eye.

The former 5-star prospect was unleashed for the breakout game this program has been anticipating against the Bulldogs. Logging 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a QB hurry versus Mississippi State, he was seemingly around the ball all night, letting his presence be felt against a fiery offensive attack.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over New Mexico

“Playing him low and giving him the opportunity to run. He was outstanding, all over the place,” Kelly said. “The position itself where he can be involved in the physicality instead of being a deep player in the middle of the field. That’s really the difference in where he is now."

Fast forward to Saturday night’s game against New Mexico, Perkins earned his first start for LSU and didn’t show any signs of fear. In fact, he looked just about as comfortable as any player on the Tigers’ defense in Death Valley.

Leading LSU in tackles with eight of his own, we’re beginning to see a star in the making. After four games with the Tigers, Perkins has led this squad in tackles in two of them.

His ability to get to the ball and make plays is one thing, but his versatility is what makes him such a gifted talent. Against the Lobos Saturday night, he put his adaptability on full display.

READ MORE: Defensive Dominance Catapults LSU to 38-0 Victory Over New Mexico

Perkins did it all, playing eight snaps in the slot, nine snaps in the box and seven snaps on the defensive line as an edge rusher. Remarkable isn’t even the word to describe the freshman. It is truly unbelievable.

A name many want to “compare” him to is Dallas Cowboys defensive menace Micah Parsons, but it’s better to not sit back and throw names around. It’s more important to watch the first Harold Perkins do his thing on the gridiron.

It’s a small sample size, but it’s hard to not get ahead of oneself when talking about the youngster. What he has put on display in less than a handful of games has set the tone for what to expect long term.

READ MORE: Tigers Trending for 4-Star Defensive Back Javien Toviano

"We needed to let [Perkins] loose because we know he's really good at getting in the backfield and rushing the quarterback,” senior defensive end Ali Gaye said following the Mississippi State victory. “I'm really proud of him."

Just a freshman, LSU faithful has the chance to sit back and watch one of the more impactful talents take shape in Year 1 with the Tigers.

Defensive coordinator Matt House and Perkins fit like a glove when it comes to schemes. House is flexible. He allows his stars to play free and that is precisely what we’re seeing from Perkins through four games.

As SEC play ramps up, it’ll be interesting to see where Perkins lines up for a majority of his snaps. Showcasing what he can do at a myriad of positions, LSU has their defensive talent of the future, but he’ll have to continue at the trajectory he’s on as he displays his skill set.