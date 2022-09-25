Defensive Dominance Catapults LSU to 38-0 Victory Over New Mexico

LSU turned it up a notch in their final tune-up game before SEC play ramps up. It was the epitome of a complete game by Brian Kelly and his Tigers, dominating defensively while issuing a balanced offensive attack in their 38-0 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bayou Bengals were without two of their stars in this one with both Kayshon Boutte and BJ Ojulari unavailable Saturday night, but it didn’t waver their confidence in the slightest.

The offensive game plan was executed to perfection by Jayden Daniels. The LSU signal-caller looked much more comfortable with the ball in his hands against the Lobos, taking what the defense gave him while reading through his progressions.

"Really good performance, something to build off of," Brian Kelly said after the game. "I told our guys one time's an accident, second time's a coincidence, third time's a habit. They've won three in a row; they're building good habits and we look to continue to build on that heading into SEC play."

Opening the first quarter with a strong drive, Daniels connected with a few different receivers with running back Armoni Goodwin capping it off with a touchdown run up the middle.

Saturday night answered questions with the LSU rushing attack. A piece of their offense that was somewhat missing through three games, it was nice to see the Tigers answer the call against New Mexico. Goodwin played just three quarters, but finished the night with eight carries that resulted in two touchdowns.

His partner in crime: Noah Cain. Cain finished the night with eight carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Although he played sparingly, the Penn State transfer took control during his action and capitalized on his chances.

Aside from the run-game, it was the Jayden Daniels show through three quarters. Connecting on passes with nine different teammates in the first half, his efficiency was off the charts.

An injury suffered in the third quarter sidelined Daniels for the remainder of the game, but it appears to be precautionary as Daniels was up on his feet next to Brian Kelly for the entire fourth quarter.

"Jayden [Daniels] strained his lower back," Kelly said. "He could have gone back in but there was no need at that time of the game. He was cleared by all doctors."

Daniels finished the night going 24-of-29 for 279 yards and 0 interceptions.

Upon his departure, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier really looked the part during his action. Looking much more confident with his passes, choosing to hit on the short and intermediate balls, the youngster looked extremely poised for the Tigers in his action.

The receiving corps of the Tigers shined brightest Saturday night. With the sophomore trio of Jack Bech, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. getting involved early, they never slowed down through four quarters.

Nabers finished with six receptions for 65 yards on nine targets while Bech finished the night with six receptions of his own, tallying 43 yards on seven targets.

"[Jack Bech] is fearless," Kelly said. "We love his spirit. He makes us better back there and it was great to get him involved in our offense."

The two shined for much of the night, but their sidekick in Thomas Jr. lit it up in the second half. Connecting with Nussmeier on a 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, he finished with three receptions for 76 yards on four targets.

It was a dominant offensive showing. Despite the score not telling the complete story, though they did put a significant amount of points on the board, penalties halted a few drives from ending in touchdowns. All in all, it was a stellar game from this unit.

Defensively, the Tigers rode the momentum from their Mississippi State win into Saturday night. Allowing just 88 total yards and 0 touchdowns, defensive coordinator Matt House has his group in sync.

It’s been an impressive start to the year for this side of the ball. Holding opponents to limited explosive plays while showing growth in the secondary, this unit is hitting their stride ahead of a brutal stretch of games that awaits.

With Ojulari sidelined Saturday night, true freshman Harold Perkins got the start for this group and he surely didn’t disappoint. Finishing with eight total tackles, his dominant effort was put on display yet again.

It’s been an incredible start to the season for this LSU defense and it’s only going to begin clicking even more with more snaps under their belt. Having a fresh-faced secondary and young defensive line, time will tell just how good this side of the ball can be.

It was a night to remember for the Tigers in their 38-0 victory. Handling business defensively while answering questions on the offensive side of the ball, LSU is starting to put it all together at the right time.