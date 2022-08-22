Hooters Signs LSU Offensive Linemen to NIL Deals

LSU continues to thrive in the NIL space with seven Tigers inking deals with Hooters. This comes shortly after both running back Noah Cain and linebacker Harold Perkins partnered with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys last week.

The list of players signing with Hooters is Kimo Makane’ole, Lanson Smith, Fitzgerald West, Miles Frazier, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill and Kardell Thomas.

The restaurant partnered with 51 offensive linemen from a variation of different top colleges across the country. The plan for Hooters is to to “redefine what it means to be a big man on campus.”

As partners with Hooters, players will host meet and greets, market the restaurant and have a severe presence on their social media pages. This deal also isn’t an individual deal like most NIL partnerships. This one-of-a-kind deal is a group deal, signing with a number of offensive linemen at certain programs.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

It’s been a busy week on the NIL front for LSU as they continue to prove they are ahead of the curve when it comes to players maximizing their name, image and likeness. With Gordon McKernan, Canes and Smoothie King really having their presence felt in this space, for a major national brand like Hooters to join in is big for this program.