How LSU QB Max Johnson Prepared All Offseason for Starting Role

Until about a week ago, Max Johnson was preparing for a quarterback competition. All eyes were going to be on him and veteran Myles Brennan but an unfortunate arm injury to Brennan suffered on a camping trip have all but assured the starting quarterback job will be Johnson's on Sept. 4 at UCLA.

The one silver lining is that Johnson will now earn all of the first team reps this fall, having even more time to develop the timing with the receivers and running backs on routes. That process started this summer, even on the weekends for the Tigers’ offense.

One of the major benefits to more relaxed offseason restrictions this summer was the opportunity for the offense to meet on Saturdays to get that timing to become almost second nature.

There's an expectation that LSU will show more of a variety with its offense when Johnson is on the field. Because of his mobility and size, Johnson will not only be able to sit and the pocket and deliver throws from the spread, but the RPO game figures to play heavily into what the Tigers do from a scheme perspective.

Expect more movement in the pocket with bootlegs and play action to keep the defenses on its toes but the identity of this offense will continue to be allowing the playmakers to get out in space and make plays. For this offense to run efficiently, Johnson knows there must be improvement in his own game, something he says comes with the added reps he's been getting in practice.

"Really, more experience practicing and more experience getting on the field," Johnson said. "I think I am getting there right now just being able to build some chemistry with receivers and going through protections with the linemen and just learning from Coach Peetz and learning the offense. I am just trying to be the best I can be every day."

The good news according to Johnson, is that the offense won't look too different than back in the spring or even in those final two starts against Florida and Ole Miss. As a true freshman, he lit up the Gators and Rebels to get LSU to 5-5 on the season and momentum to build on.

Johnson, who talks with Peetz everyday, says the two have been working on ways to best utilize Johnson in this up tempo offense Peetz is reinstalling with the Tigers.

"I don’t think it’s going to change. We have been doing the same thing we have been doing since the beginning of this year. The Spring Game was a little sneak peek," Johnson said. "We are trying to go off of that. Me and Coach Peetz talk all the time, and we are working off matchups and what’s the best play for each coverage. We are going to do what’s best for us."

Now that the spotlight is fully on him, Johnson will continue to approach the game the same way. He's grown as a leader over the last several months, becoming more vocal with what the offense should be about, but that confident demeanor he exudes on the field is what he prides himself on.

"I am not going to change at all. The way I have been is who I am. Learn, compete, and I love football," Johnson said. "I love being with these guys and competing every day and getting better, and we are all just trying to pursue our goals, which is to be the best we can be."