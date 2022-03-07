How LSU Players Performed at 2022 NFL Combine

LSU running backs, offensive linemen, linebackers go through combine drills as they try to improve draft stock

It's a big weekend for former LSU players and their future NFL draft prospects. The combine is one way to show off their athletic traits but the interview process will also be critical as well.

There are nine players going through this weeks slate of exercises and interviews but there's one former Tiger just going through the interview process, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley told reporters on Saturday that he's still not quite 100% from a torn ligament he suffered in his foot that cost him all but three of the Tigers games in the 2021 season. Stingley said the rehab process is ahead of schedule and he'll be ready to show teams everything they need at LSU's pro day next month.

One of the elite prospects in the 2022 draft class, Stingley's stock has dropped a little bit because of the injury riddled junior season at LSU. But that hasn't stopped Stingley from remaining ultra confident in his abilities.

"Because I know myself and I know that when I'm at the best version of myself I'm the greatest,'' Stingley said.

Fellow cornerback Cordale Flott also did not participate in the combine but like Stingley, will have another opportunity at LSU's pro day on April 6.

As for the other seven prospects who did perform at the combine, there were a few standout numbers. Linebacker Damone Clark was one of the most impressive athletes to show off his physical traits, posting a 4.57 second 40-yard dash time that was among the best of the linebacker groups.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price also caught a few eyes with his 4.48 second 40-yard dash but even more so because of his ability to show he can be a reliable threat in the passing game, something he didn't get much opportunity to do while with the Tigers.

Cade York, one of the country's best kickers also was a limited participant at the combine, electing to do the bench press, which he did 12 reps of.

Here's a look at how the LSU players have performed at the combine this weekend:

Tyrion Davis-Price (RB) Height: 6'0 Weight: 211 pounds Hand: 9 1/4" Arm: 30 3/4" 40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds Vertical Jump: 30 inches Broad Jump: 117 inches

Damone Clark (LB) Height: 6'2 1/2" Weight: 239 pounds Hand: 9 3/4" Arm: 33 inches 40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches Broad Jump: 127 inches

Derek Stingley (CB) Height: 6'0" Weight: 190 pounds Hand: 9 5/8" Arm: 30 5/8"

Austin Deculus (OL) Height: 6'5 Weight: 321 pounds Hand: 9 1/4" Arm: 34 5/8" 40-yard dash: 5.08 seconds Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 109 inches 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.99 seconds

Ed Ingram (OL) Height: 6'3 Weight: 307 pounds Hand: 10" Arm: 33 5/8" 40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds Vertical Jump: 20.5 inches Broad Jump: 102 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.81 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.76 seconds

Chasen Hines (OL) Height: 6'3 Weight: 327 pounds Hand: 9 7/8" Arm: 33 7/8" 40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches Broad Jump: 108 inches

Neil Farrell (DT) Height: 6'4" Weight: 330 pounds Hand: 10 1/8" Arm: 32 1/4" 40-yard dash: 5.41 seconds Vertical Jump: 21.5 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.41 seconds