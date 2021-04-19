LSU Football Quarterbacks Show Promise in New Offense During 2021 Spring Game

With all four quarterbacks getting their shot in Saturday’s spring game, each brought a different dynamic to the offense under new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Coach Ed Orgeron was pleased with the play of all four quarterbacks and the performance Saturday was indicative of how all spring has gone.

“I think that what you saw out there today is what you're seeing in spring ball,” Orgeron said. “We come off the field one day and Garrett will be the best quarterback. The next day was TJ. The next day was Myles. The next day was Max. I think that when we come back to camp, we're going to have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys and give the first and second guy more reps. I think that's going to be a process during camp.”

Max Johnson started out as QB1 with the first team, starting off slow but coming into his own throughout the second half. Completing 11-of his-17 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, the gunslinger threw zero interceptions and looked as poised as ever in the Tigers new scheme.

Johnson’s ability to buy time with his legs was a bright spot for the sophomore, who was able to roll out and extend plays for the Tigers all afternoon.

To begin the second quarter, Myles Brennan showed what he is made of, completing 12-of-20 passes in total with a 39-yard bomb to Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown. Brennan brought a swagger about him that Tiger fans were satisfied to see as the junior is not known for the fiery demeanor he showed Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

Brennan shined early, being the first quarterback to get in the end zone with a miraculous fake spike resulting in a Boutte touchdown. Brennan showed that when healthy, he has what it takes to lead an offense down the field consistently, giving Tiger fans a sigh of relief going into the summer.

TJ Finley started off the game with the second team, completing 10-of-18 passes for a total of 84 yards and two interceptions. Finley was underwhelming, throwing questionable passes all afternoon and being the only quarterback to not throw a touchdown.

LSU knows he’s stocked full of potential, as he shined in his first few starts as a true-freshman in the Tigers 2020 season. Finley got a chance to kick off the second half with the first team as Orgeron gave all four quarterbacks equal opportunities.

Lastly, early enrollee and true-freshman, Garrett Nussmeier, had his chance to run with the starting group in the fourth quarter where he connected with sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Nussmeier got plenty of time with the second team throughout Saturday’s scrimmage, making some questionable throws resulting in three interceptions, but Tiger fans should not worry as Nussmeier’s poise was the biggest takeaway.

Yes, Nussmeier threw three interceptions, but the young gunslinger showcased his ability to read protections and make plays with his feet, completing cross body throws left and right.

The biggest takeaway from Saturday’s spring game is that LSU’s offense is in good hands under Jake Peetz no matter who takes the field week one at UCLA. With Brennan and Johnson taking tremendous strides in the right direction, Tiger fans got their first glimpse of what this offense will look like during the 2021 season.

“Phenomenal. Great job of bringing back Joe Brady's offense, seeing the plays that we ran in 2019,” Orgeron said. “Doing a good job of spreading the football around and giving our players who are football athletes in space and let em make plays. I think they've done a tremendous job of that. We've got some work to do. I think that when we solidify the repetition between the quarterbacks and getting more quarterbacks the first and second team guys more reps, I think we're going to look a lot better."

With Tiger fans getting their first look at what is to come in the 2021 season, this offense is prepared to grow this summer and improve as much as possible. As Brennan and Johnson look like the two front runners to take the first snaps at UCLA, Orgeron has this team competing fiercely with a national championship or bust mentality.