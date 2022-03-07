How Transfer Jayden Daniels Fits Into LSU Quarterback Room

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels brings a diverse skillset to Death Valley this spring. After announcing Sunday afternoon that he’d be joining the Tigers, he adds a different element to this already stacked quarterback room.

Daniels threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns during his three seasons as Arizona State's primary starter, but more importantly, uses his legs to his advantage. Rushing for over 700 yards in 2021 with six touchdowns on the ground, it shakes things up a little more in this quarterback competition.

In a room that returns super senior Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, while also adding early enrollee Walker Howard, this spring is set to be a battle. As Howard continues rehabbing from thumb surgery to get ready for spring, it’ll be a level playing field as all four quarterbacks will be learning a new system under offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Denbrock, who is set to bring in a new scheme for the Bayou Bengals, now has more talent than he could have imagined. While at Cincinnati, Denbrock used his signal-caller, Desmond Ridder, in a myriad of ways. Whether it was allowing him to use his legs to extend plays or sit in the pocket to deliver a strike, Denbrock certainly lets his quarterback play their way.

The hope for LSU in bringing Daniels aboard is not only a more competitive room but also unlocking that potential he showed as a freshman in 2019, where he threw for 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Over the last two seasons, the play has been a bit inconsistent with Daniels as he's tried to adjust to new receivers and just hasn't had the same success, though there have been flashes.

The competition between Daniels and Brennan is something that will be monitored significantly over the next few months. After entering the transfer portal himself before ultimately deciding to return to Baton Rouge, it was assumed Brennan would have the edge in this year’s quarterback battle.

Now bringing in Daniels, it flips the script. A completely different player than Brennan due to his dual-threat ability and versatile play style, Daniels could be the missing piece the Tigers have been looking for.

Yes, the Tigers saw Nussmeier make plays with his feet during his short bursts throughout the regular season in 2021, but Daniels’ speed and quickness make him an even more lethal threat on the gridiron.

With three years of playing experience already under his belt in the PAC-12, a savvy veteran who’s seen what college football has to offer brings a positive change of scenery to LSU. Nussmeier and Brennan have just four total starts between the two so it's worthwhile the Tigers bring in someone with extensive college experience. A combination of familiarity and the scheme that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is set to bring in could be a recipe for success.

It’s going to be a slugfest between Daniels, Brennan, Nussmeier and Howard this spring, but healthy competition is what will bring out the best in these gunslingers.

In a few short months, this quarterback room has done a complete turnaround. Losing 2021 starter Max Johnson to the transfer portal, there was a lot of uncertainty around this room a few months back and no it's as deep and open as it's ever been.

In an offseason that has seen a roster overhaul at just about every position, it’s a new era for LSU football.

For Daniels, he has the chance to come in and compete for QB1 duties once in Death Valley as the Tigers look to bring this program back to the LSU standard of success.