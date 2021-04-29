How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football in the 2021 NFL Draft

For nine LSU draft prospects, Thursday night marks the beginning stage of their NFL careers. From Ja'Marr Chase to Terrace Marshall, Jabril Cox, JaCoby Stevens and Tyler Shelvin, there are many former Tigers that Ed Orgeron and company will be waiting to eagerly find out where they land.

Chase and Marshall figure to be the first two names called with the former Biletnikoff winner expected to land in the top 10 and Marshall viewed as an end of the first round type talent. With Chase being an expected top 10 pick, he accepted an invite to Cleveland for the draft.

The pre draft coverage has been going on for many weeks now but tonight marks the start with a number of TV networks carrying coverage throughout the weekend. Teams are allowed 10 minutes for first round picks, seven minutes for round two and five minutes for round three.

The ESPN coverage will be headlined by Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland and insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen offering views throughout the weekend as well. On ABC, the college crews will handle the majority of the duties as Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack will all be in the booth.

Here are the times of each round which will all be covered on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC throughout the weekend:

Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m. - Round 1

Friday, April 30, 6 p.m. - Rounds 2-3

Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. - Rounds 4-7

The draft can also be listened to on ESPN Radio (104.5 in Baton Rouge and 100.3 in New Orleans).