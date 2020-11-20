FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
How to Watch/Listen: LSU Football at Arkansas

Tigers set to have morning kickoff with Razorbacks at 11 a.m.
Author:
Publish date:

A year ago this time LSU was favored to beat Arkansas by 42 points and went on to route the Razorbacks 56-20 in the second to last game of the regular season. That's not the case this go around as the Tigers have struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball en route to a 2-3 record in 2020. 

It's been three weeks since the Tigers 48-11 debacle against Auburn and after finally getting all of their players back from quarantine, coach Ed Orgeron said the team is laser focused on an Arkansas team that is coming off a disappointing 63-35 loss to Florida. 

Of course, the Tigers, who are slated to leave for Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. and have just received word that this weekend's game with Arkansas will be moving forward. Orgeron said the Tigers had their best week of practice this season and are looking forward to getting back on the field for the first time in three weeks. 

"As far as I know we're getting on that plane and we're going," Orgeron said. "It's a fluid situation, I've been in that situation two weeks ago but it would've been dangerous for our team to play and according to the rules we couldn't.

"My job is to get this team ready to play, I felt like we had a great week of practice, we're ready to go. It's 2020, you gotta deal with it. If they tell us we can't play there's nothing we can do about it."

Here is how to watch and listen to this weekend's game as well as odds:

TV: SECN (11 a.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-1)

